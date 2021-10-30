Proposed Trade Has Raiders Landing Biletnikoff Award Winning Steelers WR

Through seven games, the Las Vegas Raiders‘ wide receiver corps has been one of the team’s greatest strengths. Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow make a very good trio and Zay Jones has made a few big plays this season. However, the team is a little lighter at wide receiver right now as Willie Snead recently requested his release.

With Snead now a Carolina Panther, the Raiders only have four wide receivers on the active roster. The team would be wise to replace him before their next game against the New York Giants. The trade deadline is approaching so the team could look at other teams to fill the opening. The Raiders don’t need a big name with Ruggs and Edwards playing so well but could still find a difference-maker. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report sees Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington as a good fit:

Washington would provide Carr with another deep threat to use alongside Ruggs, which could open up shorter routes for Waller and help Renfrow create space 10-15 yards from scrimmage. Las Vegas could make a bigger splash than Washington on the wide receiver market, but it has a solid one-two punch in Ruggs and Renfrow, and Waller plays like he is a wideout. Washington had 392 receiving yards and five touchdowns a year ago. If the Raiders used him right, he could help the Raiders become a more dynamic passing offense.

Washington Was Once a Promising Prospect

The Steelers’ pass offense is abysmal right now. The team has thrown for the fifth least amount of passing yards this season. So why would they want to trade away a weapon like Washington if the pass offense is struggling? As Tansey noted, Washington is more of a deep threat. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger simply can’t throw the deep ball as well as he once did.

Also, Washington only has 10 catches this season so he’s clearly not a focal point of the offense. He was highly touted coming out of college. He won the Fred Biletnikoff Award in 2017, which is given to the nation’s best wide receiver. He was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft and was really good for the Steelers in 2019 when he 44 passes for 735 yards. Though he’s fallen out of favor there, he could find new life with the Raiders.

Trade Proposal for Washington

The Raiders have had the worst luck trading for Steelers wide receivers in the past. Martavis Bryant only played in eight games for the team after he was traded and Antonio Brown never played a single game. Due to that, the Raiders shouldn’t be offering too much for Washington if they’re interested.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram could be on his way out, which may lead to the Steelers needing depth on the defensive line. A swap of Clelin Ferrell for Washington could work out for both teams. If the Raiders feel like Ferrell is worth more than Washington, perhaps they can simply send Pittsburgh a sixth-round pick for the wide receiver.

