Jarrett Stidham Breaks Silence on First Raiders Matchup Since Broncos Signing

Had Jarrett Stidham re-signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, the team may look very different right now. He took over for Derek Carr as the starting quarterback for the last two games of the 2022 season and played well.

Thanks to that, he was able to get a two-year, $10 million contract from the Denver Broncos in free agency. He’s now taken over for Russell Wilson as the starting quarterback and is set to play the Raiders for the first time since leaving.

While the two sides couldn’t work out a deal to keep him in Las Vegas, Stidham doesn’t have any animosity toward his former team and is looking forward to the matchup.

“Obviously, [I’m] excited,” Stidham said during his January 3 media availability. “I spent a year there and made a lot of relationships with a lot of people. But I’m here now, so I’m looking forward to playing against those guys. I did it in practice, obviously, all last year. I’m just excited to get back in there on the opposing sideline and try and score some points and hopefully win.”

The Broncos and Raiders are both out of the playoffs so neither team has much to play for. That said, this is a big showcase for Stidham to show that he should have a chance to be a starting quarterback next season.

Jarrett Stidham Praises Maxx Crosby

When Jarrett Stidham was with the Raiders last season, he didn’t have to worry about defensive end Maxx Crosby trying to tackle him. That’s going to change in Week 18. Crosby is in the Defensive Player of the Year race and a big game against Denver would help his changes.

Stidham got to see how Crosby works firsthand last season and he’s excited for the chance to line up against the star pass rusher.

“I can’t speak highly enough of this guy after being with him every day for a year, seeing how he works,” Stidham said of Crosby. “The most impressive thing is I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a player play that hard for that long, every single time he’s out on the field. He’s going to bring it and we’re going to have to be ready. He’s one of the best in the league for a reason.”

Crosby hasn’t had a sack since the Week 14 game against the Minnesota Vikings. He’s going to hope to end that streak against his former teammate.

Antonio Pierce Says Maxx Crosby Is Excited to Face Jarrett Stidham

Though the Raiders are out of the playoffs and Maxx Crosby has been banged up for much of the season, he has no intention of sitting out for the final game of the season. Interim head coach Antonio Pierce was asked about Jarrett Stidham and specifically brought up Crosby’s excitement to play him.

“He’s doing some good things. … We’re excited to see him again, [especially] Maxx Crosby,” Pierce said of Stidham during his January 3 media availability.

It’s clear that Crosby will come ready to play in Week 18. It’s been a big season for him and ending the year on a high note would be good for the team. He’ll leave everything he has on the field against the Broncos.