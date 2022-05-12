Raiders Trade for QB Who Was Once Considered Tom Brady’s Successor: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders appeared set to roll with Nick Mullens and Garrett Gilbert as Derek Carr’s backups this season but that will no longer be the case. While both quarterbacks have been in the NFL for a while, neither has a ton of upside. Head coach Josh McDaniels has decided to bring in a player that he’s worked with as recently as last season.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Raiders are swapping late-round picks with the New England Patriots in a trade for quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Source: The Patriots are working on a trade to send QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders. The teams will flip late-round picks in the deal. (Credit to @IAmJamesStewart for being on the rumor earlier.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 12, 2022

This is certainly an interesting move for the Raiders to make. Obviously, McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler are very familiar with Stidham from their time in New England. The former fourth-round pick out of Auburn has spent the last three seasons in McDaniels’ offense so he should understand it well. He’ll be a strong asset for the coach as he teaches everybody the offense. He’s only thrown 48 passes in his career so it’s hard to know how he’d play if he needed to get on the field. McDaniels has been watching him for years so he clearly believes there’s something there or he wouldn’t have traded for him.

Stidham Was Once Considered Patriots’ ‘Future’ at QB

Stidham was a big talking point in the NFL a couple of years ago. After Tom Brady left the Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stidham was considered a likely option to replace him. Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi even suggested that he was the future at quarterback for the team.

“I think that the Patriots realized that,” Lombardi said in 2020 on his GM Shuffle podcast, “it’s time for them to get on with their future, which is Jarrett Stidham. I think it’s time for them to change what they do offensively around a younger, mobile, multi-dimensional player in terms of footwork, and stay away from the intellectual type that they’ve had.”

Stidham had a chance to earn the starting spot but Cam Newton was eventually signed and earned the role. The Patriots went on to draft Mac Jones last year, which effectively ended the idea of Stidham being a starter.

What Stidham Trade Means for Raiders

The Raiders just recently signed Carr to a three-year extension so McDaniels isn’t bringing in Stidham because he thinks he’ll be a starter. The coach likely believes that Stidham is a smart player who can be a good backup if he has to play. He’ll be key in helping teach McDaniels’ complex offense in training camp.

The Raiders wouldn’t have traded for Stidham if the plan wasn’t for him to be on the roster when the season starts. This will likely push out Gilbert. He was the former Patriot who was supposed to help McDaniels teach the offense but now they have Stidham. Gilbert could be on his way out soon. Mullens should be safe as he’s proven he can be decent when he has to take the field and has more game experience than Stidham.

