Raiders ‘Must Pursue’ 3-Time Pro Bowl Pass Rusher for $7 Million Contract

Heading into the regular season, there are concerns regarding the Las Vegas Raiders‘ defense. The secondary and interior pass rush are question marks but the one area the team should be elite at is EDGE rushing. Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones should form one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL this season.

However, the depth behind those two is questionable. If either player has to miss time during the season, the Raiders could be in big trouble. It could be wise for the team to look at bringing in another proven pass rusher. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that Las Vegas “must pursue” former Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and suggested a one-year, $7 million contract would get a deal done:

Through three seasons, Ferrell has logged a mere eight sacks. He had just 1.5 sacks to go with 14 tackles and 10 quarterback pressures last season. It makes sense to give Ferrell an opportunity to work under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. However, Las Vegas should look for another insurance policy. Here’s where we point out that Jones missed 13 games over the past two seasons and logged five of his 10.5 sacks in 2021 in Week 1. At this stage in his career, the 33-year-old Pierre-Paul should be available at a reasonable price. His leadership and experience as a two-time Super Bowl champion could also prove valuable to a Raiders team looking to get past the AFC Wild Card Round.

Pierre-Paul Would Be an Interesting Addition

Pierre-Paul is getting up there in age and coming off one of his worst seasons as he only had 2.5 sacks in 2021. That said, he’s a three-time Pro Bowler and is just a year removed from a 9.5 sack season. He could still have plenty of pass rush juice in a backup role. He’s almost always been a starter throughout his career so he might want to play somewhere he can compete for a starting spot.

The Raiders would be appealing as they have a chance to be very good. Pierre-Paul also has a connection to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. The two were with the New York Giants from 2016 to 2017 when Graham was the defensive line coach. The two definitely are quite familiar with each other.

#TBT to Jason Pierre-Paul blocking the FG, capping an incredible come from behind 37-34 win for the Giants over the Cowboys in Week 14 of the 2011 season. #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/rbfWF7mGKf — Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) October 31, 2019

Other Possible Raiders Needs

The regular season is closing in but the Raiders still have holes on the roster. They’re running out of time to make additions. Adding another defensive end wouldn’t hurt but adding an interior pass rusher like Ndamukong Suh is more important. The Raiders could also use another veteran cornerback but they appear content with what they have now.

Right tackle is the most obvious need with the decision to waive Alex Leatherwood. Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to start at right tackle but the Raiders could likely do better. They might wait to see how Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers goes before they make a move.

