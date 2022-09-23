Raiders Sign Fast Young CB, Cut Ex-Rams OL

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a pivotal Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are winless through the first two games and will be desperate for a win. Despite the struggles early on, the Raiders have avoided making major roster moves yet.

The team did trade for offensive lineman Justin Herron from the New England Patriots and cut cornerback Javelin Guidry to make room. Las Vegas wanted to bring the 24-year-old cornerback back to the practice if he cleared waivers. Luckily for the team, he did clear waivers and they were able to sign him back to the practice squad, per the wire.

Raiders signed Javelin Guidry to the practice squad, cut Jordan Meredith from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 23, 2022

Guidry only played three special teams snaps in his Raiders debut last week but the team clearly likes his potential. He still needs work but he has incredible speed and ran a 4.29 40-yard dash before he came into the NFL. He’s a project for defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to work on and he could get elevated to the active roster for a number of games this season.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders had to cut offensive lineman Jordan Meredith. The former undrafted free agent of the Los Angeles Rams has yet to play an NFL game and the addition of Herron made it easier to let him go.

Hunter Renfrow & Denzel Perryman Ruled Out

The Raiders need a win in Week 3 but it won’t come easy. The team will be missing at least two Pro Bowl players against the Titans. Las Vegas announced that linebacker Denzel Perryman and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow will not play.

Perryman suffered an ankle injury in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers and also missed last week’s game. Renfrow suffered a concussion on the last play of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans are also banged up heading into the matchup. Three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan has been ruled out as has star pass rusher Bud Dupree. Those losses are likely more significant

Davante Adams Talks Pressure of Winning in Week 3

There’s a lot of pressure on both teams to win in Week 3 but the Raiders need the win much more. The Titans play in the worst division in the AFC and are likely fine with having a down year while they try to get the roster younger and healthier. The Raiders have a roster that’s ready to win now and the AFC West is the toughest division in the entire NFL. Starting 0-3 would essentially kill their chances of getting to the playoffs. Star wide receiver Davante Adams talked about the pressure to win in Week 3.

“It’s on everybody,” Adams said Wednesday of the pressure to get a win in Week 3. “Especially if you have a lot of talent and you have a really good team on paper like we do, if everybody buys in and they got right mindset on every play and you’re thinking about it as one-play seasons every single time you get out there, which is not easy to do, but that’s what separates teams in this league. How disciplined you can be and how many plays you can make over and over and not get tired of doing the right thing time after time? That’s what we’re working towards.”