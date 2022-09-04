Raiders Predicted to Trade for Jaguars Starter & Former 2nd-Round Pick

Heading into the offseason, the offensive line was the biggest need for the Las Vegas Raiders. New head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler did very little to address the group and four or five offensive linemen from last year’s squad could be starters in Week 1. The most concerning spot on the offensive line is right tackle.

2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood flopped in training camp and was waived by the team. Veteran Jermaine Eluemunor is expected to start at right tackle at the beginning of the year with rookie seventh-round pick Thayer Munford hot on his heels. However, neither are sure things at right tackle. If things are ugly to start the season, the Raiders will need to reevaluate their options. That could end up with them looking to the trade market. Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report is predicting the Raiders to trade a third-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for their right tackle Jawaan Taylor:

The Jaguars might prefer not to part with a 49-game starter like Taylor as they continue to build around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, but he’ll be a free agent after this season and they’re currently over next year’s projected salary cap. Besides, Little is nearly a year-and-a-half younger than Taylor and has two more remaining years on his rookie contract after this season. The Las Vegas Raiders already ripped the Band-Aid off at right tackle by releasing Alex Leatherwood only one year after selecting him with a first-round pick. The 24-year-old Taylor could give them Raiders a long-term bookend to left tackle Kolton Miller.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

This Could Be a Smart Trade for the Raiders

Unless Munford was the steal of the draft, the Raiders don’t have a long-term option at right tackle. That could be fixed with a high draft pick next year but the team could also solve the problem now. Taylor is a former second-round pick who hasn’t missed a start in any of his first three seasons. Now, he’s allowed 23 sacks in three seasons, per Pro Football Focus, which isn’t great.

That said, he’s been playing for a Jaguars team that has been one of the worst in the NFL and has had the top pick in the draft back-to-back years. Perhaps putting Taylor on a stronger team with a more experienced quarterback will unlock his potential. A third-round pick might be too high but the Jaguars may consider a fourth or fifth-round pick if they decide to start Walker Little.

Jags trade up to get their guy Florida OT Jawaan Taylor ends up in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/cs45peOKqQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 26, 2019

Raiders Being Patient With OL Situation

The Raiders’ need at right tackle can’t be denied but the team doesn’t appear eager to solve the problem. The coaching staff should know best so they could just be waiting to see how the group looks in regular season game action.

Now, if the offensive line is a disaster early in the season, changes have to be made. The trade market isn’t typically robust for offensive linemen once the season starts but there are still some solid veterans in free agency. The Raiders should have Daryl Williams‘ number saved just in case.

READ NEXT: Legendary Cowboys WR Puts Raiders’ Derek Carr on Notice



Follow @austincjboyd on Twitter for all the latest Las Vegas Raiders breaking news, rumors, fresh takes, and more!