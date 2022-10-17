Trade Proposal Lands Raiders Emerging Star CB for 1st-Round Pick

The Las Vegas Raiders are sitting at 1-4 but their season isn’t over yet. They’ve been close in every game and are about to enter the easiest part of their schedule. However, there are some concerns. Starting cornerback Anthony Averett is on Injured Reserve and Nate Hobbs broke bones in his hands against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That’s not to mention that Rock Ya-Sin has been banged up and has already missed a game. Cornerback was a concern for the Raiders heading into the season and injuries have only made things worse. Only seven other teams in the NFL are allowing more passing yards per game. The Carolina Panthers are another team that has one win but their chances of turning things around are much less likely due to the fact that they fired head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers are likely headed for another rebuild and could be interested in selling off some assets before the season ends. The Raiders should consider calling them about cornerback Jaycee Horn. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft missed all but three games last season due to injury. This season, he’s shown that he has big-time potential as a shutdown cornerback. The Panthers likely won’t actively shop Horn as he’s just 22 years old but Las Vegas would be wise to at least sniff around to see if they can convince Carolina to consider a trade.

What Raiders Should Offer for Horn

The Raiders could be appealing to the Panthers in a possible Horn trade if they’re willing to give up a first-round pick. With the way Las Vegas has been playing, they could end the year with a top-10 draft pick. If the Raiders are willing to trade a first-round pick for Horn, the Panthers should entertain the idea.

For Las Vegas’ part, they should certainly be interested in a possible Horn for a first-round pick trade. Cornerback will be one of the team’s biggest needs heading into next year’s draft and they’ll likely consider taking one in the first round. Horn’s injuries are concerning but he’s been very good when he’s played. He’s been the 11th-best cornerback in the NFL through five games, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s also still very young and should continue to improve. The Raiders have a terrible record of drafting cornerbacks. Why not give up a high pick to add a player who looks like the real deal?

Will Raiders Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline?

The Horn trade proposal relies on the Raiders being buyers at the trade deadline but it’s possible they end up as sellers. Las Vegas has two winnable games against the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints before the November 1 trade deadline. If they somehow lose those games and drop to 1-6, it’s time to consider looking to next season.

That would mean selling off as many assets as possible. Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram are a few expiring contracts that could garner some interest on the trade market. Tight end Foster Moreau could also net the team a decent return. This is an unlikely scenario but anything is possible based on how the Raiders have started the season.