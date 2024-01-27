RGIII Reveals Which QB Makes the Raiders a Playoff Team in 2024

The NFL season is getting close to ending and much of the focus will shift to the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams with a big need at quarterback and there’s one rookie who is an obvious fit.

Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III believes that the Raiders need to figure out a way to add LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“They gotta go get their quarterback,” Griffin told Adrian Hernandez in a January 24 interview. “I believe that is Jayden Daniels out of LSU. [Antonio] Pierce recruited out of Arizona State and I believe Jayden Daniels makes the Raiders a playoff team instantly. His ability to throw the football, run the beat football, beat them with his mind. … Hands down, they’re a playoff team with Jayden Daniels at quarterback.”

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner shot up draft boards due to his performance last season and it’s looking like he could be a top-three pick. The Raiders have a strong connection to Daniels as head coach Antonio Pierce was his recruiting coordinator at Arizona State before he transferred. Daniels even showed up to the Raiders Week 18 game against the Denver Broncos to support the coach.

Las Vegas Raiders Named Best Fit for Jayden Daniels

The fit for Jayden Daniels on the Raiders goes beyond his ties to Antonio Pierce. Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team detailed why Las Vegas is the best fit for the young quarterback.

“The Raiders have a good offensive line and several quality weapons, like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Michael Mayer,” Mosher wrote in a January 25 column. “What they need is a dynamic quarterback who can create chunk plays. They’ve got the offensive personnel to be a solid unit, but they are just missing the ‘guy’ to put it all together.

“This would be a fantastic fit for Daniels, on and off the field. The Raiders were a competitive team in 2023, but weren’t fun to watch. Daniels could bring excitement to Las Vegas and make the Raiders an instant contender. Plus, throwing the ball to Adams, Meyers and Mayer would be nice.”

The Raiders have been to the playoffs just twice since 2002. Pierce and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham appear to have fixed the defense but now there are big issues on offense. Landing a playmaker like Daniels would go a long way in helping the Raiders have a more balanced team that can compete for the AFC West.

Is It Possible for Las Vegas Raiders to Get Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels makes a ton of sense in Las Vegas but it may not be possible. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and New England Patriots hold the first three picks in the draft and it’s likely they all take quarterbacks.

Daniels is considered the second or third-best quarterback in the class so there’s a good chance he won’t make it past the No. 3 pick. As the draft gets closer, it’s possible that his stock starts to slip and the Raiders get a chance at him but that seems unlikely. If Las Vegas really wants Daniels, they’ll likely have to call up one of the teams picking in the top three and make them an offer they can’t refuse.