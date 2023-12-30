Raiders Urged to Throw ‘Some Real Money’ at Star CB With Ties to Champ Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this season. Despite having the second-cheapest defense in the league, per Spotrac, the team is eighth in points allowed.

The Raiders could choose to spend some real money on defense in free agency and there’s one name they should keep an eye on. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the team should make a strong push to sign Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

“If the Raiders really want to find a starter in this cycle they’d be much better off actually throwing some real money at the position and signing one top option,” Ballentine wrote in a December 27 column. “Jaylon Johnson stands out as the best corner with real potential to sign elsewhere.

“Johnson has a career-high four interceptions this season with 10 passes defended and a passer rating allowed of just 49.7.”

Johnson requested a trade during the season but the Bears didn’t honor his wishes. He will be an unrestricted free agent after the season if the team doesn’t use the franchise tag on him. Raiders interim general manager Champ Kelly was with the Bears when they drafted Johnson in 2020 so there should be familiarity between the two. If Kelly is still the general manager next season, Johnson to Las Vegas is something to watch.

Jaylon Johnson Is No. 1 Rated CB, per PFF

Jaylon Johnson has been a solid cornerback since he entered the NFL but he’s never made a Pro Bowl or All-Pro team. That could change this season. He has a career-high four interceptions and has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL.

Pro Football Focus has him graded as the best cornerback in the league this season. He’s been one of the breakout players for an emerging Bears defense and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him make an All-Pro team this year.

How Much Is Jaylon Johnson Going to Cost?

If Jaylon Johnson avoids the franchise tag, he’s going to be one of the top free agents available in 2024. However, NFL history is replete with cornerbacks cashing in after career seasons and disappointing once they get paid.

According to Spotrac, Johnson’s market value is $15.3 million a season. He may end up getting more than that in free agency. Three cornerbacks are making $20 million or more a season, per Over the Cap. Are the Raiders ready to invest that much money into a young cornerback? This is where Champ Kelly will play a big role.

Kelly would’ve been involved in the evaluation of Johnson when he came into the NFL. He should have a lot of knowledge about how the cornerback works and how much he wants to be great. In 2022, the Raiders could have gone after cornerback J.C. Jackson but former general manager Dave Ziegler knew him well as they were both with the New England Patriots. The Raiders ended up not pursuing him, which was the correct decision.

If Las Vegas gives Johnson big money, that would mean Kelly trusts that he can be worth it. A cornerback group of Johnson, Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs could be very good, especially if the team can bring back Amik Robertson in free agency.