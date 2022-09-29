Raiders Urged to Bench Veteran Starer: ‘Doesn’t Seem to Be the Answer’

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ offensive line has not been nearly as bad as expected but it’s still not a good unit. They’ve allowed seven sacks in three games and Derek Carr has been pressured at a high rate. Part of the reason the offensive line has lacked cohesion is the fact that the team continues to shuffle through different lineups.

One move the Raiders made recently was putting Jermaine Eluemunor at guard. He started the season at right tackle and split time with Thayer Munford. Things didn’t work out well at guard either. He has a 51.7 Pro Football Focus grade through three games. Eluemunor is a solid depth piece but he’s not cutting it as a starter. Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders need to bench the veteran lineman:

Jermaine Eluemunor has already started games at right tackle and guard as the Raiders try to put out a starting five that can help this offense get going. Regardless of position, Eluemunor doesn’t seem to be the answer. According to Sports Info Solutions, the former Patriots lineman has the fifth-highest blown-block percentage of anyone who has played at least 50 snaps this season. Fortunately for the Raiders, help might be on the way. The team traded for Justin Herron, a 26-year-old tackle who has started 10 games for the Patriots over the last two seasons.

Raiders OL Ranked 30th in the NFL

Derek Carr was only sacked once in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, which is a sign of progress in pass protection. However, the run blocking leaves a lot to be desired. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus rated the Raiders’ offensive line as the 30th-best in the NFL.

“Against Tennessee in Week 3, the Raiders’ line held up well in pass protection but earned universally terrible grades as run-blockers,” Monson wrote. “Nine different linemen have played at least a snap for the team already in three games.”

Feet in the ground. Tight hands. Close the space. ✋🤚 Rookie @dilly_pill gives insight to how it is playing on the offensive line, Derek Carr and more on Upon Further Review 🎙 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 29, 2022

Dylan Parham Could Have a Bright Future

Outside of left tackle Kolton Miller, there aren’t a lot of proven impact players on the offensive line. Fortunately, the Raiders may have found a future stud in this year’s draft. Dylan Parham has been asked to play center in relief of Andre James, who suffered a concussion in Week 1. He hasn’t been perfect but he’s shown a lot of toughness. He still has work to do but he could be the future at center or one of the guard spots for Las Vegas.

“Each and every day, I come in with the mindset of being able to learn those different positions,” Parham said on “Upon Further Review.” “At the beginning of each week, I just go in with the mindset that I can play any of those positions when it comes down to it on Sunday.

“I’ll have the mindset of left guard, I’ll be going through each and every play. And then, if for center, I’ll have each call ready so if I have to be vocal out there during that week, I’m ready for that. And then at right guard, I just happen to flip everything from the left to the right and just make sure I go through it many times and repeat it in my head.”