Jerry Rice Picks Tim Brown to Take Over as Next Raiders Head Coach

The season isn’t quite over the Las Vegas Raiders yet but owner Mark Davis has to start thinking about the future of the franchise. The team has made the playoffs once since 2002 and doesn’t have a long-term head coach right now. Hall of Famer wide receiver Jerry Rice was part of the last Raiders team that won a playoff game and he has some thoughts about who should be the next head coach.

Rice believes the team should go with a nonconventional choice as he named former Raiders teammate and fellow Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown as the ideal fit.

“I think Tim Brown, Tim Brown would be ideal for the Raiders,” Rice told Heavy. “You know, because he was the reason why I came across the bay because I always had admired him, not just because of his football skills – he’s a great person. His knowledge about the game, his knowledge of how to rally players around him and to do all of those things. I think Tim Brown would be ideal.”

The Raiders have been consistent about giving former players coaching jobs in the past. We’ve seen former players like Art Shell and Tom Flores take over the head job, and others take on positional jobs like Rod Woodson, James Lofton, Willie Brown and many more. However, Brown doesn’t have any coaching experience at the college or professional level.

Perhaps there could be an opportunity for him to get on a future staff as a wide receivers coach but it would be unorthodox for the Raiders to hire him as the head coach at the end of the season. Shell and Flores were both position coaches before getting the head job.

Rice Believes That Bisaccia Is Doing a ‘Fantastic’ Job

While there’s plenty of speculation regarding who the next Raiders head coach will be but it’s still possible interim head coach Rich Bisaccia will keep the job going forward. Rice likes the idea of Brown getting a chance but has also been impressed with how Bisaccia has led the team.

“I think the players really like him,” Rice said of Bisaccia. “They seem to rally around him, and it was a real tough situation, what happened with the Raiders, and he stepped in and I think he’s doing a fantastic job, but it’s gonna be up to them to make that decision if they want to make him the legitimate head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Bisaccia got off to a strong start winning his first games as the Raiders head coach. Since then, he’s lost four of five games. He’ll need a strong finish to the season if he hopes to remove the interim tag from his title.

Rice Partnering With Marriott Bonvoy

Rice may no longer be hitting the gridiron on Sundays but that doesn’t mean his love for football has lessened. The Hall of Famer has partnered with Marriott Bonvoy for their 2021-22 Super Bowl packages. The packages will allow members to redeem points for a number of experiences that can’t be purchased with money. Rice had a chance to explain his partnership.

“I’m happy to announce with the NFL, Marriott Bonvoy moments, and we’ll be doing two events and I’m very excited about this because I have a youth football camp that anytime you can get involved with the youth to be able to pass that knowledge on and because with the youth also is the future of football,” Rice said. “So I’m looking forward to that in action, and also doing a virtual with the fans, to let them get inside the minds of some of the greatest football players ever. What you’re thinking before the big game. So that’s gonna be exciting. But you know, I’m happy to really team up with Marriott Bonvoy for this opportunity.”

Rice and Marriott Bonvoy will be offering a Virtual Super Bowl LVI Chalk Talk and a Coaching Session for a winning youth football team.

