Raiders Sign Ex-Bears TE, Former Ivy League Star

One of the strongest position groups on the Las Vegas Raiders is tight end. Darren Waller is one of the best offensive players in the NFL while Foster Moreau would likely be a starter on a number of teams. Head coach Josh McDaniels loves tight ends and continues to add more despite already having good options.

The Raiders announced that they’ve signed tight end Jesper Horsted to the roster.

We have signed free agent TE Jesper Horsted. » https://t.co/bKcUYSBdh8 pic.twitter.com/BwX9JqT1MS — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 7, 2022

While Jon Gruden and McDaniels are very different types of coaches, they both love their tight ends. With the Horsted signing, the Raiders now have seven tight ends on the roster. Horsted originally came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent of the Chicago Bears. Prior to that, he was named first-team All-Ivy League as a member of the Princeton Tigers.

Over the course of three seasons, Horsted played in 13 games for the Bears, including one start. He compiled 10 receptions for 108 yards and three touchdowns in those games. He’ll have a tough road to making the roster but the Raiders could see him as an option on the practice squad.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Waller Ranked as 3rd Best TE in NFL

When the Raiders poached Waller from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad during the 2018 season, it quickly became clear that they found a steal. After just one offseason with the team, the tight end had 90 catches for 1,145 yards. He followed that season up with 107 catches for 1,196 yards. He came back to earth in 2021 as injuries slowed down his production. He fell to 55 catches for 665 yards and missed six games.

Despite the down season, Pro Football Focus still ranked Waller as the third-best tight end in the NFL:

Waller battled multiple ailments in 2021, hindering his ability to perform at his elite standard. In 2019 and 2020 collectively, the Raiders tight end ranked second at the position in WAR (0.90), third in receiving grade (91.2) and second in explosive receptions of 15-plus yards (55). Waller’s receiving grade then dropped to 73.9 for the 2021 season while he battled back and knee injuries. There’s no denying he’s a dynamic weapon in the passing game when healthy. He may not have the blocking ability, but the 6-foot-6, 255-pounder is an uber-athlete and can slide in as a big X receiver when needed.

McDaniels Praises Waller

McDaniels had the pleasure of coaching future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski for years when he was with the New England Patriots. Not having him for the bast three seasons was likely tough for the coach. He now gets another star tight end with freakish ability in Waller. He’s a big fan of what the tight end has brought to the table so far.

“He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and more,” McDaniels said Tuesday after practice. “He’s obviously a good player. We love having him here. It’s really a pleasure to coach the guy. He comes with a great attitude and mindset every day. Works really hard. [He’s] here early, stays late, does extra, takes care of his body, does a lot of the things that you would want any player to do.”

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Derek Carr Breaks Silence on Colin Kaepernick Workout

