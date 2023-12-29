Exec Believes Award-Winning College Coach Would ‘Jell Nicely’ With Raiders Brand

With Michigan nearing its appearance in the College Football Playoff, the NFL world has its eyes on head coach Jim Harbaugh. He should be one of the top candidates for NFL openings this offseason, especially if Michigan can win the National Championship.

While Harbaugh proved his ability as a coach when he went 44-19 in four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, his intense personality can rub some people the wrong way. According to Jeff Howe of The Athletic, the Las Vegas Raiders might be the one team that is a fit for the coach’s personality.

“This season, Harbaugh has served two separate suspensions — one self-imposed from Michigan for recruiting violations and another from the Big Ten relating to the program’s sign-stealing scandal — which has only furthered the notion the 60-year-old could be inclined to find a fresh start in the NFL,” Howe wrote in a December 28 column.

“One executive believed Harbaugh’s approach would jell nicely with the Raiders’ brand.”

Harbaugh was the quarterbacks coach of the Raiders from 2002 to 2003 so he understands the team and the culture. He was linked to the job in 2022 before it was given to Josh McDaniels. Perhaps now that the job is open again, owner Mark Davis will make a serious run at Harbaugh.

Video: ⁦@chengelis⁩ asking Jim Harbaugh about NFL rumors and me asking about #Chargers pic.twitter.com/3p4EO1RD0p — Joe Reedy (@joereedy) December 27, 2023

Antonio Pierce’s Job to Lose?

If Jim Harbaugh wants the Raiders job, he may be out of luck. When the team gave linebackers coach Antonio Pierce the interim head coaching job, it didn’t seem likely he’d keep the job after the season. However, he has gone 4-3 as the head coach and just beat the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on their home field.

The week prior, the Raiders scored a franchise-record 63 points against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team now finds itself in the middle of the playoff race once again. If Pierce gets the Raiders to the playoffs, it’s hard to imagine Mark Davis won’t give him the full-time head coaching job. The players love him and likely won’t be receptive to a new head coach considering the job Pierce has done.

Jim Harbaugh or Antonio Pierce?

Jim Harbaugh is likely one of the only names that players could get behind if the Raiders don’t go forward with Antonio Pierce. He’s got a proven track record of success and players have typically been big fans of him. His previous ties to the organization should also help with a potential transition.

What works in Pierce’s favor is that he’s going to be much cheaper. Harbaugh is likely looking for a contract that will pay over $10 million a year for a lot of years. Mark Davis will be able to give Pierce a much smaller and shorter contract.

Also, Pierce has done a lot to prove he’s earned the job. The Raiders defense hasn’t finished in the top-10 since 2002 but the group is eighth in points allowed this season. The team is winning despite having a struggling rookie quarterback and the 25th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL. Harbaugh is as close to a sure thing as you can have for a head coaching hire but Pierce deserves a shot. If it doesn’t work out, it’ll be easier to get off of his contract and go in a different direction. If Harbaugh didn’t work out, Davis would be paying him for a long time.