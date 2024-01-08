Jimmy Garoppolo Breaks Silence on Raiders Future

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t have any quarterback questions heading into the 2023 season as Jimmy Garoppolo was the clear starter. However, it didn’t take long for the questions to start and he was leading the NFL with nine interceptions at the time of his benching before Week 9.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell didn’t do enough this season to have the starting position locked down for 2024 but Garoppolo doesn’t know what his future holds yet.

“You never know,” Garoppolo told ESPN on January 8 when asked if wants to compete for the Raiders’ starting quarterback job next season.

While he isn’t sure if he’ll be the starting quarterback of the Raiders, Garoppolo definitely wants to get back on the field.

“I just want to get back to playing, honestly,” Garoppolo said. “That’s why I play this game … I love to win. Honestly, what I think I’m here for is just to go out there and get wins. As a football player, it’s something you’ve got to embrace. Not everyone wants that. Some people just want statistics and things like that. I really just want to go out there and win. I really enjoy doing it. That’s what we’re here for.”

The Raiders can cut Garoppolo in the offseason but will take on a $28 million dead cap hit.

Jimmy Garoppolo Talks Future

The Raiders are likely going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason as he was brought in due to his fit in Josh McDaniels‘ system. Now that McDaniels is gone, there’s no reason to keep paying Garoppolo big money.

The quarterback isn’t sure what his future holds but he’s still confident in his ability.

“I’m pretty open,” Garoppolo said. “A lot of things are out of my control. I’ve been in situations like that before, so I’ve learned, just got to roll with the punches a little bit and whatever happens, I think it all happens for a reason. Just got to make the best of your situation. That’s a big part of this whole NFL thing is you’re going to be dealt the cards you’re dealt, and you’ve just got to make the best of it.

“I know the player I am and where I stand in this league … if you don’t believe in yourself, no one will. So that’s a big part of it. But yeah, just let the chips fall where they may. I’ve just got to get on the field and start competing again. That’s when stuff gets easy … it was a weird year, don’t get me wrong, but I loved every minute of it.”

Though it didn’t work out in Las Vegas, Garoppolo could still compete for a starting spot on a number of NFL teams.

Jimmy Garoppolo Praises Antonio Pierce

A big reason why Jimmy Garoppolo sat on the bench for the last nine games of the season was due to interim head coach Antonio Pierce. He was committed to Aidan O’Connell and didn’t bench him even when he was playing poorly.

Despite the fact that Pierce is the one who benched Garoppolo, he has a ton of respect for the coach.

“Whenever you bring in a new coach like that, the energy changes [and] I think guys bought in very quickly,” Garoppolo said. “A.P., one thing I really appreciate about A.P, he’s a straight shooter and … guys in this locker room, that’s all you really want in a head coach – someone who’s going to shoot you straight, tell you if you messed up or if you did it right and really not sugarcoat it. And A.P., that’s how he is. That’s how he was from the get-go and I think that’s what guys really appreciated. He just kept it real, man. I loved everything about it.”