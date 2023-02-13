Raiders Predicted to Give $81 Million Contract to Veteran QB

The Las Vegas Raiders will be releasing Derek Carr soon after being unable to trade. The team can now put all of their focus on how to replace him. They struck out on Tom Brady and will face competition if they want to go after Aaron Rodgers.

Unless the Baltimore Ravens place Lamar Jackson on the trade market, there aren’t any clear upgrades over Carr available to the Raiders. That could lead them to look to address the position in the draft. However, head coach Josh McDaniels may prefer to focus on improving the offensive line and the defense this offseason. That would pave the way for McDaniels to reunite with Jimmy Garoppolo.

The veteran quarterback is set to hit free agency after six years with the San Francisco 49ers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has said he doesn’t expect Garoppolo to return. Prior to going to the 49ers, the quarterback spent over three years with McDaniels and the New England Patriots. He knows the system well and would be a good fit in Las Vegas. With quarterback options becoming limited, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report predicts the Raiders to sign Garoppolo to a three contract in free agency worth $81 million with $54 million guaranteed.

Risk Involved With Signing Garoppolo to Big Contract

On paper, Garoppolo makes perfect sense for the Raiders. He knows the culture that McDaniels is trying to build and can help implement it. While Garoppolo isn’t as talented as Carr, he’s gone 40-17 in starts over his career. He just knows how to win games. McDaniels needs to win games next season or his job could be on the line.

Garoppolo is consistent for what he is and doesn’t have any baggage off the field but he does carry significant risk. He has played a full season just once in his career. He has some of the worst injury luck in the NFL. In 2022, Garoppolo injured his foot and missed the 49ers’ playoff run. He’s healthy now but he’s never proven he can stay that way. In each of the last three seasons, he’s suffered significant injuries. Are the Raiders ready to give $54 million guaranteed to a quarterback who can’t stay on the field? It’s possible but it would be a risky move. McDaniels would be tying his career as a head coach to Garoppolo. If the quarterback can’t stay healthy and the Raiders miss the playoffs again, McDaniels may never be a head coach in the NFL again.

Why didn't you tell us Jimmy G and Shanahan didn't like each other @RapSheet…#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/PMXT0stG5k — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2023

Why Raiders Should Consider a Rookie

Before Brady retired, he made a lot of sense in Las Vegas. He was still playing football at a high level despite his age. He was also a big name who would’ve gotten owner Mark Davis excited. Even if it didn’t work, nobody would’ve blamed McDaniels for trying. Davis likely wouldn’t be overly enthused about a Garoppolo signing and if it fails, the blame would be put on the coach.

Drafting a rookie quarterback with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft makes sense on a number of levels. The Raiders just watched Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four years. Justin Herbert is also in the division and Sean Payton was just hired by the Denver Broncos. The Raiders need a great quarterback if they’re going to compete. Now, it’s not that simple to find a great quarterback in the draft but it’s worth a shot. The Raiders might not have a top-10 pick again for a few years.