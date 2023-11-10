Raiders’ $72 Million Star Getting Cut ‘Very’ Likely, per Insider

Despite getting a three-year contract from the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason, it appears the Jimmy Garoppolo experiment is over after just six starts. He led the NFL with nine interceptions prior to getting benched and now his future is in question.

The Raiders will have a decision to make on Garoppolo this offseason and ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez believes that the quarterback could be one-and-done in Las Vegas.

“How about … very?” Gutierrez wrote when asked how likely it would be for Raiders to move on from Garoppolo in the offseason in a November 9 column. “Benching Garoppolo as part of the reset that saw coach Josh McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi all get fired does not bode well for the QB’s future in Las Vegas. He threw nine interceptions over six games but seven touchdown passes. Then again, it all depends upon how well rookie Aidan O’Connell and the Raiders play in Garoppolo’s absence. Interim coach Antonio Pierce also said we probably haven’t seen the last of Garoppolo this season.”

Garoppolo has accepted and done well in a backup role before. If the Raiders decide against cutting him, he does have value as a backup.

Cutting Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be Costly

The Jimmy Garoppolo signing may have played a big role in why head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler were fired. Not only did they commit to an aging quarterback with an injury history, but they also gave him a questionable contract.

If the Raiders cut Garoppolo after the season, they are going to get hit with $28.3 million in dead salary cap. That’s a huge number to pay a player to not be on the team. That dead cap hit might not even be enough to keep Garoppolo on the team as the Raiders don’t appear to have any plans to play him again if Aidan O’Connell stays healthy.

Considering how costly it will be to cut Garoppolo, there’s a decent chance he’ll be brought back next season to back up whoever the starter is. Unfortunately for the Raiders, he likely doesn’t have much trade value with how poorly he’s played this season.

Jimmy Garoppolo shows true team-first quality as a leader in practice as he helps rookie starter Aidan O’Connell through his drills today in practice. 🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation @VegasSportsTD pic.twitter.com/JZf1BpuXlo — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) November 9, 2023

Davante Adams Praises Aidan O’Connell

There’s still a chance Jimmy Garoppolo could play this season if Aidan O’Connell struggles but the rookie is off to a good start. He threw for 209 yards in the 30-6 Week 9 against the New York Giants and didn’t turn the ball over.

More importantly, he has the support of star wide receiver Davante Adams.

“I mean, he just continues to show just the right way,” Adams told the media during his November 8 press conference. “The way he takes care of his body, his attention to detail, he’s here early, he’s here late. So, it’s impressive to see because it’s been a lot of things, a lot of distractions in the way, and he’s been one of the most focused people probably in this building since the beginning, just waiting on his opportunity and not praying on anybody’s downfall but just is there in the event that his number gets called.

“And it has been a couple times, and he’s answered, so he’s got a lot that he’s done to feel confident about moving forward. He’s just got to stay with it.”