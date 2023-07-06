Father of Raiders Coach Leaks Telling Details on Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to see their new starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in action yet. The team signed him back in March 2023, but it was reported by The Athletic on May 25 that the quarterback actually had to undergo foot surgery that has kept him out of organized team activities.

Though there’s some concern about his availability, the Raiders don’t seem to believe it’s going to be an issue. Michael Lombardi was a senior personnel executive with the team from 1998 to 2007. His son Mick Lombardi is now the offensive coordinator for the Raiders so he has a lot of insight into the team’s thinking. Lombardi appeared on the June 23 episode of the “Pat McAfee Show” and leaked some info on Garoppolo’s status with the team right now.

“They knew he would be ready for training camp, but he wasn’t going to be in the offseason program. This was decided back in April and so, therefore, they deferred the signing bonus until he can pass the physical, which he will and I think he’s on track to do that,” Lombardi said of Garoppolo.

“I think he’s been instrumental in their team in the offseason in terms of building the camaraderie, Jimmy G has a unique ability to get people to follow him, he is really well-liked, and that his teammates like him, you could see it in San Francisco.”

Las Vegas Raiders Don’t Seem Worried About Jimmy Garoppolo

While there’s been a lot of conversation about Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury status, the Raiders have remained calm about the situation. If he wasn’t able to play, the team has Brian Hoyer as the backup, who hasn’t won a start since 2016. It could be a major issue if Garoppolo isn’t able to play.

The Raiders haven’t even entertained the idea of the quarterback missing significant time.

“I have no anxiety,” head coach Josh McDaniels told the media in a June 1 press conference. “You guys may have anxiety. I have no anxiety. I’m not going to put a timeline or a day on anything.”

Insider Says ‘Feet’ Is Las Vegas Raiders’ Biggest Concern

Josh McDaniels may not have anxiety about Jimmy Garoppolo but fans aren’t as calm when it comes to their favorite teams. The quarterback has yet to play with his teammates in practice yet, which means that the offense could be a bit behind by training camp. Regardless, it appears that Garoppolo isn’t going to be out for much longer.

On July 3, The Athletic went through every team’s biggest concern ahead of training camp where Raiders beat writer Vic Tafur said that “feet” is what should worry the team.

“The expectation is that both quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and first-round pick Tyree Wilson will be back from foot injuries for the start of training camp,” Tafur wrote. “Then again, the Raiders had no idea that Garoppolo needed foot surgery when he showed up to sign his new contract in March — and the Raiders did rework his deal to include an out if he is not healthy, so they are not 100 percent certain everything will work out.”

Veteran’s report to training camp on July 25 so Garoppolo still has some time to fully recover.