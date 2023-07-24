Kirk Cousins Sends Strong Message on Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo

2023 could be the ultimate prove-it year for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While the veteran quarterback has never made a Pro Bowl, all he has done is win. He has a career-winning percentage of 71.6% in games started, which is the eighth-best number in NFL history, per StatMuse.

Despite that, the San Francisco 49ers didn’t even attempt to bring him back this offseason. The Raiders have just two winning seasons since 2002 so Garoppolo can finally prove whether or not winning is a quarterback stat. Minnesota Vikings quarterback was asked who the most underrated quarterback in the NFL is and his answer was Garoppolo.

“I kind of always scratch my head at the Jimmy Garoppolo situation in San Francisco, because I know how hard it is to win in this league,” Cousins said in a July 20 video for Netflix. “And it seems like every time he goes out there, they win. And then, they’re moving on from him or trying to draft somebody and trade up, and I’m thinking, ‘It’s pretty hard to win double-digit games in this league and that’s all they seem to do when the plays.’ So obviously I don’t know all that goes on there, but if he does it again with the Raiders, at some point, this guy’s just a winner.”

Garoppolo has been fortunate to play for very talented teams and coaches during his stint with the 49ers and New England Patriots. He’ll face a real test this year playing for a Raiders team that has struggled for decades. Getting Las Vegas to the playoffs this season could do wonders for his legacy.

Jimmy Garoppolo Passes Physical

The biggest knock on Jimmy Garoppolo throughout his career has been his inability to stay healthy. He has been able to play a full season without getting hurt just once in 2016. After the Raiders signed him this offseason, there was quickly an injury concern that led to his contract being reworked, per a May 27 report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Luckily for the Raiders, any worry about Garoppolo not being able to participate in training camp has been proven wrong. According to a July 23 tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the quarterback was able to pass his physical and will not have to spend time on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo, who spent his off-season recovering from a foot injury, did in fact pass his training camp physical and is expected to begin training camp with his teammates, per league source. Raiders are not placing him on the Physically Unable to Perform list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2023

What Jimmy Garoppolo’s Return Means for Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo being healthy is big news for the Raiders. Brian Hoyer was next in line to start if the quarterback couldn’t play and he hasn’t won a start since 2016. While Garoppolo isn’t the most talented quarterback in the NFL, he will at least give the Raiders capable play at the game’s most important position.

Garoppolo’s 103.0 passer rating last season was fourth best in the NFL and his 67.2% completion percentage was seventh best in the league. He missed out on the team’s organized team activities this offseason so he’s going to have to catch up a bit. His biggest task is getting in sync with Davante Adams and the other Raiders wide receivers. If he reacclimates to Josh McDaniels’ offense quickly and can get on the same page as Adams, Las Vegas should have a solid offense in 2023.