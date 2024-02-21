Insider Hints That Raiders’ $72 Million Star Could Retire

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Las Vegas Raiders tenure is likely coming to an end after getting hit with a two-game suspension for violating the league’s Performance Enhancing Substances Policy. While could choose a team to go to in free agency, Garoppolo is in a tough position.

He has a long injury history and his play on the field is clearly in decline. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t seem landing with a team as a long-term starter but also doesn’t think he makes sense as a backup.

“That leaves maybe a bridge-quarterback situation or coming in like Jay Cutler or Joe Flacco did, as a quick-fix starter in an emergency, as the paths for Garoppolo back into playing in 2024,” Breer wrote in a February 19 column. “And after he seemed content to play out the string in the shadows last year, some wonder if he’ll really want to do that or if, after 10 years in the NFL, he’s good with what he’s accomplished.

“As it is, Garoppolo’s had a pretty interesting run, first as a pivotal figure in the twilight of the Patriots dynasty, where he’d been positioned as Brady’s heir apparent, and then as the guy that led the Niners to a Super Bowl at the start of the Shanahan Era, only to become someone San Francisco fervently looked to replace.”

Breer then mentioned that retirement could be a real option.

“If this is the final chapter for Garoppolo, the story he’s written sure hasn’t been boring,” he added.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo Retire?

Albert Breer also reported in his column that Jimmy Garoppolo’s aloofness has been a consistent source of frustration for various coaches he’s worked with. It’s fair to question if he’s still passionate about football. According to Spotrac, he’s already made $148 million just in NFL contracts through his career so it’s unlikely he needs money.

That said, Garoppolo is only 31 and there are plenty of teams that could use his services. Once he gets to a certain age, he’s not going to be able to play football anymore so he could want to play for a couple more years to leave it all out on the field. It’s also easy to see a scenario where he stays in free agency when the 2024 season starts and waits to see if an appealing starting quarterback job opens up.

Teams That Would Make Sense for Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo may not be the most locked-in player as a backup quarterback but he’s served in the role the last two seasons and hasn’t had any issues. He actually played well for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022 when he had to replace the injured Trey Lance.

There should at least be a few teams that could have an interest in the quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big need at quarterback and they have the playmakers on offense to help make things easier for Garoppolo. The New York Jets could also make sense considering head coach Robert Saleh was with the 49ers while Garoppolo was still there. They need a dependable backup for Aaron Rodgers after he suffered a torn Achilles last season.