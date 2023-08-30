Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo Sends Strong Message on Tom Brady

There may have been some tension in the past between Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo when they were both with the New England Patriots but that’s no longer an issue. Brady is on track to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders so he’s going to be teammates with Garoppolo again in a much different way.

Brady was seen at the Raiders’ recent preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys and told the team’s quarterback to “go ruin their night.” For his part, Garoppolo is happy to have the future Hall of Famer around and had a lot of praise.

“It’s been really cool, it’s been really cool,” Garoppolo told CBS Sports in an August 29 interview. “I got to see him in Dallas this weekend. I haven’t seen him in a while but he’s still the same old guy, man. Loves to compete, was getting us fired up in the locker room, all that good stuff. And he’s one of the best, man. One of the best people and best players obviously, but just a good dude overall.”

While there’s been talk of Brady coming out of treatment this season to take Garoppolo’s job, that’s looking highly unlikely. He appears happy to be an owner away from the field despite the fact that the competitive edge is still there.

Tom Brady's pre-game advice to Jimmy G and Raiders 😅 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ayLCzcYiBq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 26, 2023

Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He Signed With the Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo spent six years with the San Francisco 49ers and could’ve spent the rest of his career there if they would’ve had him. However, the 49ers didn’t want him back this season and the Raiders were the obvious suitor due to his previous ties to head coach Josh McDaniels. Garoppolo gave some insight into why he chose to sign with Las Vegas in free agency.

“A lot of different reasons,” Garoppolo told CBS Sports. “I think familiarity, chance to win, good team around me. Those are all some big things — I think all those put together. I came on a visit here, coaching staff and me had a lot of relationships in the past and it just seemed like the right spot, it seemed like the right thing to do and I’m happy it’s worked out so well.”

It remains to be seen how long Garoppolo’s time in Las Vegas will last but he’s the unquestioned starter this season, which is more than what he had the last two years in San Francisco.

Jimmy Garoppolo Not Concerned About Offseason Foot Surgery

One of the big storylines to come out after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo was the fact that he had to undergo offseason foot surgery. The team put a clause in his contract that would allow them to cut him if he couldn’t pass a physical. While it was concerning at the time, Garoppolo is healthy now, and thought the whole situation was overblown.

“I’m always surprised with half the things that make headlines. But that’s part of the life we live, man,” Garoppolo told CBS Sports. “But you get used to it. It was kind of just a formality type of thing. I mean you gotta do that after surgery, I totally get that. But yeah it got a little blown out of proportion that’s for sure.”