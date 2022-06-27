Raiders ‘Must Consider’ Signing Former Top-10 Pick DB, Says Analyst

The Las Vegas Raiders have been in the market for a number of big-name cornerbacks but have yet to sign one this offseason. They added veteran starters in Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett and Darius Phillips but none of them have Pro Bowl pedigrees. Most of the top free agents have found homes so options are limited.

Perhaps the free agent cornerback with the most impressive resume left is Joe Haden. The three-time Pro Bowler is 33 now and his best days are likely behind him. However, he can still be an effective depth option and bring a leadership presence. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes the Raiders ‘must consider’ signing Haden:

Three-time Pro Bowler Joe Haden could step in and provide the veteran depth Las Vegas needs. While he is on the older side at 33, he is still a solid starter when healthy. He was hampered by a foot injury last season but allowed an opposing quarterback rating of only 75.9 in 2020. Haden earned an average annual salary of $11.2 million on his last deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is still likely to command $7-9 million per year on the open market. However, the Raiders should be willing to spend that if it means answering one of their biggest defensive questions heading into 2022.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Haden May Be Eyeing Browns Return

Haden may only have a couple of years left in the NFL before he hangs up the cleats. He’s going to want to play for a contender in his final years. When he came into the NFL, he was drafted as the No. 7 overall pick by the Cleveland Browns. He spent seven seasons with the team and made two of his Pro Bowls.

He spent the last five years in Pittsburgh but it appears he might be feeling a bit nostalgic. Recently, the cornerback posted on his Instagram has led to speculation that he wants to return to Cleveland.

If quarterback Deshaun Watson gets suspended for the season, the Browns will no longer be seen as viable contenders. That may change Haden’s mind about wanting to return. That would open up the door for the Raiders to sign him if they are interested.

Other Free Agent CBs Available

Haden isn’t the only notable cornerback left in free agency. The Raiders have options. Though Richard Sherman is getting a handsome payday by Amazon to do some media work, he could still want to play another year or two in the NFL. He was linked to the Raiders last season but nothing materialized.

Chris Harris is another cornerback who has been linked to the team but he does his best work in the slot. The Raiders already have Nate Hobbs, who is developing into one of the best young slot cornerbacks in the NFL. This late in the game, the team won’t find a big game-changer. Perhaps a trade could become possible but the team seems set with their current crop of cornerbacks.

READ NEXT: Colin Kaepernick’s Team Has Strong Response to Ex-Raiders Claim About Workout

