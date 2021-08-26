Raiders Coach Hints at Tough WR Cut: Who’s on the Chopping Block?

Throughout the last couple of years, the Las Vegas Raiders have always been good for at least one surprise roster cut of a veteran expected to make the roster. In 2019, it was linebacker Brandon Marshall and last year, it was cornerback Prince Amukamara. This year, it’s anybody’s guess who may get the ax.

The Raiders are carrying a lot of wide receivers right now who could feasibly make the roster. It’s very possible that it’s the position group that receives a surprise cut or two. It remains to be seen who is on the outside looking in but offensive coordinator Greg Olson expressed that it won’t be easy figuring out who makes the final roster.

“I think there’s great competition at the wide receiver position,” Olson said Thursday. “That will probably be the most difficult decision will be making the cuts at the wide receiver position.”

There are a few guys who have no chance of getting cut but there could be at least one solid veteran who gets shown the door here in the coming weeks.

Who’s on the Chopping Block at WR?

Out of the nine wide receivers currently on the Raiders’ roster, only three are locks to make the team. Henry Ruggs, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow have virtually no chance of getting cut this offseason. Anybody else is fair game.

John Brown could also be considered among the locks to make the roster but as noted earlier, the Raiders are usually full of surprises. That said, it’s hard to imagine that he gets cut considering he’s just a couple of seasons removed from a 1,000-yard year.

A couple of guys who are certainly on the bubble are Willie Snead and Zay Jones. The former has a solid track record of success but is new to the team this year. Jones is entering his third year with the team and head coach Jon Gruden is a big fan of his. However, Jones only has 41 catches for 370 yards over the last two seasons while Snead has 64 catches for 771 yards in that same time period. It’ll be a tough call to make if the last wide receiver spot comes down to those two.

Raiders Could Carry 6 WRs

There’s no way of knowing who the Raiders favor right now between Jones and Snead. Prior performance would favor Snead but don’t underestimate Gruden’s familiarity with Jones winning out. That said, this could all be a moot point as the Raiders may decide to roll with six wide receivers on the roster heading into the season.

Last year, Las Vegas started the season with six wide receivers on the active roster. They did the same thing in 2019. At this point, it would be more surprising if the team only went with five wide receivers this season. If that’s the case, then Jones and Snead are likely safe unless the Raiders really like somebody else. Undrafted rookie Dillon Stoner is an interesting prospect but he’s a better fit for the practice squad right now. Keelan Doss has now been with the team for three years but the practice squad is also where he’ll probably land.

Olson did make it seem like some tough cuts could be on the way for the Raiders wide receivers but that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a big surprise for people on the outside looking in.

