Raiders Named Fit to Sign Former $33 Million Free Agent

With veterans for the Las Vegas Raiders, and many other teams, set to start training camp on July 25, top free agents that have been holding out for the right situation should start to come off of the board. One key player to watch is former Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson.

Despite getting a three-year, $33.75 million contract from the Browns two years ago, the team decided to cut him this offseason. In a July 7 column, Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report named the best landing spots for the NFL’s top remaining free agents. He listed the Raiders as a fit for Johnson, along with the Los Angeles Chargers and Green Bay Packers.

“Aside from his coverage ability, Johnson can help out in run support,” Moton wrote. “Even though a thumper role isn’t his forte, he saw an improvement in his missed tackle rate, which dropped from 12.9 percent to nine percent between 2021 and 2022.

“Any team that values versatile defensive backs should make an offer to Johnson, who’s still in his prime—turning 28 in December.”

Johnson has started 80 games in his career and is still just 27. He’d provide veteran experience for the Raiders’ secondary.

Would John Johnson Be an Upgrade for the Las Vegas Raiders?

Marcus Epps and Tre’von Moehrig are the likely starting safeties for the Raiders this season barring a change. Epps thrives in run defense but has issues in coverage. He finished with a 44.7 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which is among the worst in the NFL. Moehrig’s 49.0 coverage grade isn’t much better. Both are better against the run, but the AFC West has Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes throwing the ball. Defensive backs who thrive in coverage are much more important for a team like the Raiders.

John Johnson had a 66.6 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, which is much better than what Epps and Moerhig had last year. Back in 2020, his grade in coverage was 85.6. He’s not as strong against the run, but he certainly has a bigger upside against the pass.

Johnson is also capable of creating turnovers as he has 12-career interceptions, which is considerably more than the four combined that Moerhig and Epps have over their careers. The two incumbent safeties should still have roles on the team, but adding a safety that has proven to make more of an impact in coverage like Johnson could be a wise move.

Las Vegas Raiders Still a Fit for Marcus Peters

In a June 14 report, The Athletic reported that the Raiders were likely to sign veteran cornerback Marcus Peters. While Peters still remains unsigned, there’s still a chance Las Vegas decides to bring him in.

In Maurice Moton’s column, he listed the Raiders as a fit for the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

“Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham values man-cover cornerbacks, and with Peters’ ball-hawking tendencies, the team may avoid finishing last in interceptions for a third consecutive season,” Moton wrote.

If Peters is going to play this season, it’s likely that he’ll be signing soon. The Raiders are the favorites to bring him in. He’s from Oakland, California, so he has a connection to the team. He should provide a boost to a questionable group of cornerbacks.