NFC Team Claims Ex-Raider Johnathan Abram off Waivers: Report

The Las Vegas Raiders made a surprise move when they decided to waive starting safety Johnathan Abram. The former first-round pick saw his snaps decline in recent weeks but he was still seeing a lot of playing time this season. However, his issues in coverage continued to plague him so the team thought it was better if he just got a fresh start.

Abram’s contract was guaranteed this season but luckily for the Raiders, the safety got claimed on waivers. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Abram is going to the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers claimed former Raiders’ Johnathan Abram on waivers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2022

Notably, former Raiders special teams coach and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is a member of the Packers coaching staff. Under Bisaccia, Abram played 210 special teams snaps. He’ll be quite familiar with how the coach likes to do things. He’ll be reuniting with fellow former Raiders defensive back Keisean Nixon, who is also in Green Bay. Abram was never going to be able to overcome the draft bust label in Las Vegas so a fresh start is likely what’s best for him. He may never be a great safety but he could carve out a career as a special teams ace if things go well with the Packers.

Abram Was Growing ‘Surly’ in Locker Room?

Abram clearly didn’t have a future in Las Vegas after the team decided to decline his fifth-year option in the offseason. He was well aware of his current situation and apparently it was affecting him. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Abram had “grown increasingly surly in the locker room” lately and “didn’t seem happy at all.”

Johnathan Abram has obviously not been great on the field and wasn't a great fit for this defense, but he had also grown increasingly surly in the locker room and didn't seem happy at all. Finding a new home probably best for him at this point, too — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) November 8, 2022

It’s understandable why Abram was unhappy. He’s a fiery player but was seeing his snaps decline. He also clearly wasn’t a fit in Patrick Graham’s defense. It’s unclear if he started to become a toxic player in the locker room. Not many players came out to send Abram love on social media following his release, which is interesting but could mean nothing. Regardless, both sides are better off now that Abram has moved on. He’s a passionate young player and there could be a coach out there who can figure out how to use him properly.

Patrick Graham Talks Sidney Jones Signing

Cutting Abram wasn’t the only move the Raiders made in their defensive backfield this week. Following Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team signed former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Sidney Jones. The former second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles has never quite lived up to his draft status but has started in 25-career games.

The Raiders need a lot of help at cornerback so there will be an opportunity for Jones to see a lot of snaps. Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is happy the team was able to land the young cornerback.

“I think you nailed it. You helped me answer the question right there,” Graham said Tuesday. “Good football IQ, ball skills. I think experience as well; he’s a very savvy player. So, we’re really encouraged. I got a chance to meet with him yesterday. That was really encouraging and just real excited for him to be here.”

Jones is still just 26 so there’s a chance there’s untapped potential with him.