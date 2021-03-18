Raiders Reportedly Strike Deals With 3 Key Free Agents

After a slow start to free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have been very busy. They’ve made a litany of moves, including re-signing several key players. One of the priorities this offseason was hanging onto defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

The longtime starter agreed to come back to the team on a one-year deal, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is back with the #Raiders. 1-year deal. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) March 17, 2021

The deal is worth $3.5 million, according to Aaron Wilson.

Jonathan Hankins (Raiders) one-year, $3.5M (gtd), $1.75M signing bonus, $1.75M salary gtd — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 17, 2021

That’s a solid deal for the Raiders and they get to keep one of their most consistent defenders. Hankins doesn’t get after the quarterback much but he’s a very good run defender. Without him, Las Vegas would’ve had a major hole on their defensive line. Though the Raiders have added a few new defensive linemen this offseason, Hankins’ role as a starter should be safe. He might be the team’s best run defender.

Denzelle Good Coming Back

In another important move, the Raiders are bringing back offensive lineman Denzelle Good on a two-year deal, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Raiders are re-signing OL Denzelle Good to a 2-year deal, source said. So with all the likely departures, they keep one home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the deal is worth $8.36 million with $3.19 million of it guaranteed.

#Raiders deal for G Denzelle Good: Two years, $8.36 million, $3.19 million guaranteed. Definitely a Good deal. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2021

Keeping Good on the roster had added importance after the team decided to move on from Trent Brown, Gabe Jackson and Rodney Hudson. Good is a very versatile player who can play at guard or tackle. With the offensive line overhauled, he should be very valuable. Heading into last season, Good was considered a backup but ended up starting 14 games in relief of Richie Incognito and Brown while they were injured.

He should now have a starting spot solidified heading into the 2021 season. It’s unlikely they’ll put him at right tackle. He filled in well for Brown last season but it’s not his natural position. The Raiders would likely prefer to find their right tackle of the future in the draft. That means Good is the top candidate to replace Jackson at right guard. He started some games in 2019 at right guard while Jackson was dealing with an injury. He played well and deserves the full-time job.

Zay Jones Lands New Deal

The Raiders weren’t done making deals. It was also reported by Rapoport that wide receiver Zay Jones is coming back to the team.

The #Raiders are expected re-sign WR Zay Jones, source said, keeping the former #Bills WR around another year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2021

The Raiders traded for Jones back during the 2019 season in the hopes that he’d be a dependable receiver for them. While he’s got a great work ethic and character, he hasn’t made much of an impact on the field. He has 34 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown in 26 games with the team.

Jones probably won’t develop into an impact receiver for the team. With John Brown recently signed, he’ll probably fill the void left by Nelson Agholor. Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards will also see a lot more usage in 2021. Jones is a durable veteran who will be to have around and help develop the young guys. He also has a strong rapport with Derek Carr.

