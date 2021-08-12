Raiders’ Jon Gruden Takes Shot at His ‘Adversaries’

Despite being a Super Bowl-winning head coach, Jon Gruden has his fair share of critics. The admittedly old-school coach has a distinct personality that doesn’t always resonate with everybody. One thing that critics hit him for when he first took over the Las Vegas Raiders was his comments about analytics.

He mocked them as a viable thing to use for a football team and his biggest detractors had a field day over that. However, the coach was just joking around and has embraced analytics and technology for his football team. Gruden had a chance to talk about the notion that he doesn’t use analytics and clapped back at his critics.

“There’s reports out there that I don’t listen to that stuff,” Gruden said of utilizing technology and analytics at practice. “I sarcastically say that just to make some of my adversaries happy. I’m not an idiot if you know what I mean. We practice in the Mojave Desert here. … We do gather all kinds of information. We have some of the best trainers and doctors and people here that you can imagine. We’re gonna be real careful and smart, and you’re darn right we listen to that stuff.”

In the modern NFL, teams are wise to use any tools that they can to give them an advantage. The Raiders are no different despite what some Gruden critics would like to believe.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Gruden Updates Marcus Mariota’s Injury Status

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota was absent from practice on Thursday and we now know why. Gruden revealed after practice that the quarterback tweaked his leg and will be questionable for Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks. There’s no reason to put him on the field if he’s not healthy so it’s hard to imagine he plays.

Gruden did say that the injury wasn’t a big deal so there’s no reason to be concerned quite yet. Mariota has battled injury issues throughout his career. He’ll need to be a player to watch in the coming days to see the extent of his injury.

Damon Arnette Loves Gruden

Second-year cornerback Damon Arnette also had a chance to speak to the media on Thursday. His rookie season was marred with injuries and disappointment. When the Raiders signed Casey Hayward earlier in the offseason, it looked like Arnette could become an afterthought. However, he’s put on muscle this offseason and has looked good in camp.

Plus, he has a great relationship with Gruden.

“I feel like we both got a couple of screws loose,” Arnette said Thursday. “I might have a few more on the floor than he does, but we relate. … I really love Gruden. For real.”

Gruden hasn’t always gotten along well with players he’s coached but the Raiders have done a great job of filling the roster with players who buy into his personality. If he can continue to connect with Arnette, the former first-round pick could still be an impact player for the Raiders.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Derek Carr Details How Much Longer He Can Play in NFL

