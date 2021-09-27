Raiders’ Jon Gruden Addresses Scary Andy Reid Situation

The NFL world was hit with some very concerning news on Sunday when it was revealed that Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went to the hospital after his team’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While there was a lot of initial concern, it appears the coach will be just fine and only went to the hospital for precautionary reasons. On Sunday night, the Chiefs revealed that Reid is feeling good and is in stable condition.

Head Coach Andy Reid felt ill at the conclusion of the game. He was evaluated by our medical staff in the locker room, & as a precaution, was transported to The University of Kansas Health System for further evaluation. Coach is doing well, currently resting & in stable condition — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 27, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Chiefs are two teams that don’t get along at all. They have one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL. However, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden was concerned for Reid after he heard the news and said that he reached out to the coach.

“He is a very close friend. We exchanged some text messages last night and just glad to hear he’s OK,” Gruden said Monday. “I will be the first to admit that this is not an easy deal emotionally.”

Gruden and Reid go way back. The two were once position coaches together with the Green Bay Packers. Despite the rivalry, Gruden and Reid clearly remain close.

Raiders Atop AFC West as Chiefs Falter

If would’ve told any random NFL fan a month ago that the Raiders would be 3-0 while the Chiefs were 1-2 and at the bottom of the AFC West, they would’ve thought you were insane. However, that’s where we are. The Raiders have surpassed expectations as the Chiefs struggle to recapture the magic from the last two seasons.

Obviously, it’s early in the season and there are a lot of games left to play. The early signs are looking good for the Raiders. Derek Carr is playing at an MVP level and the defense looks much improved. The Chiefs’ defense looks like one of the worst in the NFL while Patrick Mahomes hasn’t bailed the team out as he has in the past. The AFC West is all of the sudden a lot more interesting. Kansas City has won the division in each of the last five seasons but is finally starting to look vulnerable as the teams around them get better.

Raiders Face a Big Test on Monday

While the Raiders already have three wins over teams that won 10+ games last season, the schedule isn’t getting any easier. In fact, they may be facing their biggest test of the season so far this week. The team heads to Los Angeles to face the Chargers for Monday Night Football. A Chargers team that just upset the Chiefs.

The Raiders were 1-1 against Los Angeles last season but both teams are looking better. This is a massive opportunity for the silver and black. With the Denver Broncos playing a tough Baltimore Ravens team on Sunday, the Raiders could feasibly be atop the AFC West with a win over the Chargers. Starting the season 4-0 against four very good teams would be massive for a Raiders team that hasn’t been to the playoffs since 2016.

