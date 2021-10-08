Jon Gruden Under Fire for Leaked Email Containing ‘Racist’ Language

The Las Vegas Raiders are off to a solid 3-1 start to the 2021 season but could be hit with a major distraction. Head coach Jon Gruden has never been one to hold back his opinion whether he’s coaching or being an analyst. He’s done a good job of steering away from controversy over his career but that’s changed.

During Gruden’s time away from the NFL in 2011, he chose to send a very poorly worded email to an anonymous NFL executive regarding the executive director of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith.

“Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” Gruden wrote in the email, per The Wall Street Journal.

Many have deemed Gruden’s email as racist towards Smith, which is a major cause for concern. The email was prompted over the coach’s anger regarding the lockout in 2011. He claims that he’s referred to liars as “rubber lipped” in the past.

“I was upset,” Gruden told The Wall Street Journal. “I used a horrible way of explaining it.”

“I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar,” he said. “I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.”

Regardless of whatever reasoning Gruden has, this is a very bad look for the coach.

Smith Responds to Gruden Email

Smith has been the head of the NFLPA for a decade now and there’s no question he holds the respect of players around the league. He referred to Gruden’s comments as “racist,” but would not let it “define” him.

“This is not the first racist comment that I’ve heard and it probably will not be the last. This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America,” Smith said. “You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.”

“Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs,” Smith said. “I’m sorry my family has to see something like this but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me.”

Gruden says that he’s reached out to Smith but has yet to get ahold of him, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

NFL Condemns Gruden’s Comments

The NFL and NFLPA have been at odds many times in the past but they still work together to make the sport what it is. The league was clearly unhappy with Gruden’s choice of language.

“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the NFL said. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

It remains to be seen what will happen to Gruden. He’s one of the biggest named coaches in the sport. However, he’s got a lot of players who will look at these comments and could have a major issue. This is a tough spot for Raiders owner Mark Davis to be in but how he handles this controversy could define the franchise for years to come.

