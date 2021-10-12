Jon Gruden in Hot Water Again as ‘Homophobic’ & ‘Sexist’ Emails Emerge

The Las Vegas Raiders were hit with some stunning news last week when it was revealed that head coach Jon Gruden sent an email about the executive director of the NFL Players Association DeMaurice Smith that contained “racist” language. Players for the team like Derek Carr, Josh Jacobs and Denzel Perryman came out in support of Gruden and it seemed like the coach could survive this controversy. However, more information is now coming to light.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the NFL sent the Raiders additional emails from Gruden but there was no word on what the emails contained. The New York Times has now dropped a report that lays everything out.

According to the report, Gruden had sent emails over the years that contained language deemed homophobic, misogynistic and transphobic.

“He denounced the emergence of women as referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem, according to emails reviewed by The New York Times,” Ken Belson and Katherine Rosman wrote.

The emails also contained examples of Gruden referring to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a “f*****” and “clueless anti football pu***.” That’s far from the end of the controversial emails from the coach.

Gruden Emails Contained Criticism of Michael Sam Situation

Back in 2014, Michael Sam was attempting to become the first openly gay player to play in an NFL game. He was drafted by the Rams and Gruden believed that the team only did that due to pressure from Goodell. This is notable as the Raiders currently have the only openly gay player in the NFL on their roster in Carl Nassib.

When Nassib came out, Gruden praised the move.

“I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great,” Gruden told Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

Nassib is an important rotational pass rusher for the Raiders and is in great standing with his teammates. It’s possible that he could take offense to some of the language Gruden chose to use in these emails.

Other Details on Gruden Emails

The New York Times didn’t print all of the emails themself but gave a lot of information regarding questionable comments the coach made. Apparently, Gruden mocked Caitlyn Jenner after she received an award from ESPN in 2015. The New York Times did not reveal the exact language used.

Gruden also replied to a sexist meme of a female referee with, “Nice job roger.” There are many examples of offensive remarks made by the coach in these emails. From sharing suggestive photos of women with former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen to saying the notable national anthem protestor Eric Reid should’ve been fired, Gruden went after many in his emails. This is turning into a sticky situation for the Raiders. Team owner Mark Davis is a fan of the coach but this could be his defining moment. Per Schefter, the NFL doesn’t appear ready to punish Gruden and is keeping an eye on how the Raiders handle the situation.

