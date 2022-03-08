Ex-Raiders HC Jon Gruden Sells Vegas Home for Massive Price Tag: Report

When the Las Vegas Raiders hired Jon Gruden in 2018, they made him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. He used that money to get himself an impressive $4.3 million mansion in Las Vegas last year. The coach resigned from the team during the 2021 season after offensive emails were leaked to The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

It appears that Gruden has no intention of staying in Las Vegas going forward. According to Las Vegas Locally, the coach sold the Southern Highlands home for $7.5 million, which is a huge profit considering he just bought it last August.

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden just sold his home in Southern Highlands for $7.5 million, after paying $4.3 million for it last year. — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 1, 2022

It’s worth noting that Gruden was living in the same gated community as Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

Jon Gruden is selling his Las Vegas mansion for $7.5 million 🏠 The former Raiders head coach bought the home in August for $4.3 million. ➖ 8,684 sq ft, 5 BR, 6 BA

➖ Wine room, bar

➖ Personal sauna, infinity pool Vegas QB Derek Carr owns a home in the same gated community. pic.twitter.com/0PRmN4jNpx — Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 3, 2022

Gruden will likely return to Tampa Bay, Florida, where he created roots when he was the Buccaneers head coach. Las Vegas may not have been the ideal spot for the coach to stay after resigning from the Raiders.

Is Gruden’s Football Career Over?

Now that Gruden has sold his Las Vegas home, it further illustrates that his NFL career is likely over. Even before the emails were leaked, the coach was struggling to turn the Raiders into a playoffs team. They didn’t make the playoffs in his first three seasons and finally got over the hump after he resigned.

There’s no reason to believe that another NFL would even take a look at Gruden going forward. He had his run but it looks like he’ll have to figure out how to be involved with football in other ways.

Superstar WR Buys Las Vegas Home

While Gruden is ditching Las Vegas, another notable NFLer is coming to the city. Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams has purchased a $12 million home in The Ridges, which is an upper-class neighborhood in Las Vegas. Notably, The Ridges is about 20 miles from Southern Highlands, which is where Raiders quarterback Derek Carr lives. The two are close friends due to their time playing together at Fresno State.

The initial reaction to Adams buying such an expensive house in Las Vegas was that he was possibly planning on signing with the Raiders. However, he might not have much control over his future right now. There’s no reason why the Packers wouldn’t want to bring him back. He’s arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and Green Bay can franchise tag him before he’s sent to free agency.

Should he hit free agency, the Raiders would have to take a strong look at him. He’d be a massive boost to the offense and Carr would love to play with his close friend. Unfortunately for Las Vegas, the Packers are going to do what they can to keep him. The team isn’t known to use the franchise tag often but talents like Adams don’t come around often. Desperate times call for desperate measures so expect the Packers to go through with placing the franchise tag on the star wide receiver.

