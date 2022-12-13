Raiders Re-Sign Young OL, Promote Former Bears Starter to Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders offensive line took a beating against the Los Angeles Rams. Right guard Alex Bars had to leave the game early due to an injury and Jermaine Eluemunor had to leave the field briefly due to an injury but was able to return. Regardless, the right side of the team’s offensive line is getting thin.

Despite the injuries, the Raiders decided to release offensive guard John Simpson, who opened the season as the starter before getting benched after Week 2. He wasn’t playing well but cutting him following an injury to Bars was an odd choice. It most likely means that the injury to Bars isn’t too serious but the Raiders did find a potential replacement for Simpson.

The team announced that they’ve signed Jordan Meredith to the practice squad.

#Raiders roster move: – Signed #61 G Jordan Meredith to the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 12, 2022

The second-year pro out of Western Kentucky spent much of the offseason with the Raiders so he has an understanding of how the team likes to do things. He has yet to play an NFL game so they would prefer to keep him on the practice squad but with the team essentially out of the playoff race, it could be a good time to see what the 24-year-old guard can do on Sundays.

Hroniss Grasu to Active Roster

The plan may not even be for Meredith to be Bars’ replacement if he’s still hurt. After the Raiders released Simpson, the team promoted center Hroniss Grasu from the practice squad to the active roster. The former third-round pick of the Chicago Bears is much more experienced than Meredith.

-Signed #65 C Hroniss Grasu to the active roster. -Waived G John Simpson. — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 10, 2022

However, he’s traditionally been a center and not a guard. The Raiders must believe that he could switch over to guard. Andre James has been fine at center and the team has no reason to make a change there. Grasu has started 16 games in his career so should be ready to go wherever the team needs him to play.

Has Eluemunor Found a Long-Term Home?

One of the most pleasant surprises for the Raiders this season has been Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle. He had played for four separate teams prior to joining Las Vegas last season. He’s been thought of as a journeyman in his career but may have found a long-term home. He certainly hopes so.

“It was all or nothing this year and if I didn’t find a state this year, I was probably gonna be a journeyman and a backup the rest of my career,” Eluemunor told KTNV-TV. “I knew I was better than that, and I was better than that, so every game I got … I was playing for something bigger.”

Eluemunor may not be the long-term answer at starting right tackle but he’d be great to have as a swing tackle. He’s proven he can come in and play multiple positions along the offensive line. The Raiders would be wise to keep him around past this season. He has a lot of pride in the team despite only being with them for a short time.

“I always associated the Raiders with really gritty, tough, disciplined, determined team and offensive line,” Eluemunor said. “Being able to put the Silver and Black on and wear the logo on the side of my helmet means a lot because of all the history and tradition.”