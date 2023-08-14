Marcus Allen Takes Shot at Raiders Over Josh Jacobs Contract Situation

The Las Vegas Raiders have their first preseason game in the books with a 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers but Josh Jacobs remains missing. The star running back has yet to sign his franchise tag tender, which means he can’t report to training camp.

Jacobs has yet to give up money but that will change once the regular season starts. He doesn’t have much leverage in this situation and one former Raiders Hall of Fame running back has an issue with it. He doesn’t believe that Jacobs is being treated fairly by the Raiders and doesn’t think that running backs as a whole across the NFL are properly appreciated.

“I clearly understand what he’s going through,” Allen said of Jacobs prior to the Raiders’ 34-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers on August 14, via ESPN.

“I’m just going to say it – it’s almost like collusion. They decided that the running back position is one that their productivity is only for a short period of time, instead of looking at each and every one individually. They’ve decided, as a group, that they’re not going to pay them. So, I can understand what [running backs are] thinking and what they’re feeling. So, hopefully things get resolved, because to me, [Jacobs is] like the heart and soul of the team.”

Famously, Allen had a contract dispute with former Raiders owner Al Davis in 1993, which led to him signing with the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Marcus Allen Stresses Importance of RB Position

The running back issue is coming to a head in the NFL. Many running backs have voiced frustration with how difficult it has been to get a long-term contract, including Josh Jacobs. Marcus Allen thinks that the running back position remains very important despite the increase in offenses throwing the ball in recent years.

“I understand the game,” Allen said. “The running back really is the essence of football. You throw the ball all over the field, and it looks great, and I know a lot of fans get excited, but the essence of the game is running the ball.

“What is interesting is that it isn’t devalued, but when it comes to monetarily, they’re trying to do that. It’s a valuable position. Next to the quarterback, we’re the best friends they have on the field. I know most people think of wide receivers, but it’s still block and tackle. It’s still running the football, especially at the end of the year when it matters most because you don’t really get toward the Super Bowl or get in that conversation unless you can run the ball.”

#Raiders Marcus Allen understands what Josh Jacobs is going through and says running the football is the essence of the game. pic.twitter.com/WcvLHZnToC — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 13, 2023

Could Josh Jacobs Follow a Similar Path to Marcus Allen?

During his playing career, Marcus Allen wasn’t able to resolve his contract issues with the Raiders so it remains possible that Josh Jacobs follows a similar path. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported on August 5 that the Chiefs and Denver Broncos would be interested in Jacobs if the Raiders were to rescind his franchise tag and let him go to free agency.

Going to a rival would certainly be the kind of revenge against the Raiders that Allen is very familiar with. Las Vegas should be aware of that possibility which should factor into any decision about possibly rescinding his tag.