Josh Jacobs Has Telling Statement on Raiders Following New Contract

Josh Jacobs is back at Las Vegas Raiders practice after finally settling his contract dispute. After such a long holdout, there could be concerns of there still being some tension between the two sides.

Luckily, it looks like both sides are happy with each other, according to Jacobs.

“I mean, s***, we’re here. We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now,” Jacobs said during his August 30 media availability. “It’s a clean slate with me. It was never any hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time, I understood my value, too. It was just about meeting in the middle.”

Jacobs was subsequently named a team captain by the Raiders despite missing much of the offseason, so it’s obvious how much his teammates and coaches respect him. He didn’t get the long-term deal he wanted this offseason but the team did give him a raise that they didn’t necessarily have to. Jacobs is one of the most important players on the team so keeping him happy is important.

Leading the way this fall#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/eQuGX6j4Zc — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 1, 2023

Josh Jacobs Talks First Practice

Though Josh Jacobs missed all of organized team activities and the majority of training camp, it’s clear he’s been staying in shape. He was able to jump right back into practice and there’s no indication he won’t be ready to play in time for Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

It was hard for Jacobs to be away from his team for so long as he wasn’t even able to be at the Raiders’ team facilities until he signed. He’s happy that he’s back on the field.

“I think it went pretty good for both parties, honestly,” Jacobs said. “One of the hardest things in football to do, man, is watch, you know what I’m saying? At least for a guy like me. And so I was itching to get back. Just to be able to come and make it make sense for both parties, it was definitely huge.”

Josh Jacobs Discusses Running Back Market

Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley, Tony Pollard and Dalvin Cook are four of the best running backs in the NFL, and all were eligible for new contracts this offseason but all three of them are on one-year deals. While Jacobs understands that the running back market isn’t the best right now, he thinks there are some players who could be an exception to the rule.

“I understand the position and market and things like that, but I don’t feel like everybody is included in that category. I feel like it’s five guys that are like the guys for their teams, and you got to figure it out for both parties,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs can’t sign a long-term deal with the Raiders until after the 2023 season. It’s always a risk for players to be on a one-year deal but there’s nothing he can do but control what he can control.

“You just bet on yourself, man,” Jacobs said. “I say it all the time, but I truly believe in it: If you just come in and you work and you do what you’re supposed to every day and work every day, everything else will take care of itself.”