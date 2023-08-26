Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Shares Perfect Reaction to Big Contract News

After a holdout that has spanned multiple months, the Las Vegas Raiders have finally resolved the situation with star running back Josh Jacobs. According to an August 26 post on Twitter/X, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs and the Raiders have agreed to a one-year contract that can be worth up to $12 million with incentives.

He’s back: The #Raiders and star RB Josh Jacobs have agreed to terms on a new one-year contract that can be worth up to $12M, sources tell me and @TomPelissero, taking the place of the franchise tag. The NFL rushing leader returns on a deal that includes a signing bonus. pic.twitter.com/Fl6JjovASb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2023

Jacobs has been hoping to get a new deal with the team since they placed the franchise tag on him back in March. While this isn’t the multi-year contract he was hoping for, this is likely the best he was going to be able to do this season. Jacobs essentially confirmed the news on his Twitter/X account with a simple message: “I’m back.”

I’m back 😈😏 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) August 26, 2023

The franchise tag would’ve paid Jacobs $10.1 million this season. The Raiders didn’t have to give him a pay bump but giving him a chance to make $12 million was a show of good faith. While there’s been talk about the team possibly rescinding his franchise tag, they clearly preferred to keep him. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards last season with 1,653. He proved to be a very good fit in Josh McDaniels‘ offense and now he’ll be heading back to training camp with some fresh legs.

What Josh Jacobs’ Return Means for the Las Vegas Raiders

This is a significant update for the Raiders. As previously mentioned, Josh Jacobs was the NFL’s leading rusher last season and was also named First-Team All-Pro. He established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL last season. In fact, Pro Football Focus listed him as the fourth-best running back in the league.

“Jacobs’ 2022 season was unmatched, as was evidenced by his league-leading 1,653 rushing yards,” Trevor Sikkema wrote in a May 25 column. “Not only was it his second straight year with a yards-per-carry average above 4.0, but it was also his second straight season of at least 0.21 missed tackles forced per carry (a great average versus other backs) and more than 3.0 yards after contact. Those last two stats really showcase how much he was able to show off his individual ability.”

The potential of the Raiders’ offense this season gets a big boost with Jacobs back on the squad. Backup running back Zamir White has potential but it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to be a starter. With Davante Adams and Jacobs on the team, the Raiders have two of the best skill position players in the NFL.

Miami Dolphins Tried to Trade for Josh Jacobs

It was looking like the situation with Josh Jacobs may bleed into the regular season. There was even talk about a possible trade. At least one team reached out to the Raiders about a possible trade for Jacobs, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“The Miami Dolphins inquired about trading for running back Josh Jacobs but were told by the Las Vegas Raiders that he is not available, according to league sources,” Tafur wrote in an August 23 report.

The Raiders decided to hold onto Jacobs, which shows that they do value him. If he has another big season, it will be interesting to see if the team is more willing to give him a long-term contract after the season.