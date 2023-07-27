Josh Jacobs Responds to Reported Contract Offer Received From Raiders

The Josh Jacobs holdout is officially underway with Las Vegas Raiders training camp starting up. The star running back has not signed his franchise tag tender so there is no rule forcing him to attend camp.

The two sides tried to reach a long-term contract agreement prior to the July 17 deadline but nothing came to fruition. Jacobs has chosen to leave Las Vegas and it’s unclear when he’ll return. While there hasn’t been much info regarding exactly how far apart the two sides were on an agreement, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo offered some insight on what the Raiders were willing to give him.

“My understanding is that Josh Jacobs got an offer from the Raiders around $12 million per year,” Garafolo said on a July 26 episode of the “Rich Eisen Show.”

$12 million a year would’ve been a raise over the $10.1 million the franchise tag guarantees him in 2023. Depending on the exact number, Jacobs could’ve gotten a contract that would’ve ranked him as either the third-highest-paid running back or fifth. Considering the current market for running backs, $12 million annually is a fair offer. However, there are always two sides to a story.

Josh Jacobs Responds to Contract Offer Rumors

Josh Jacobs has always been one to speak his mind. Naturally, he was eager to respond to the contract offer rumor reported by Mike Garafolo. He tweeted on July 27 that “Common sense not too common clearly…”

Common sense not too common clearly… — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 27, 2023

It’s unclear exactly what he means but based on a subsequent tweet, it sounds like Garafolo’s report is missing some context.

Use your context clues — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 27, 2023

$12 million annually for a running back sounds like a fair offer on the surface but contracts are very complex. The guarantees or length of the contract could’ve been the biggest issue for Jacobs. Perhaps more info will come regarding what exactly happened during contract negotiations but it’s not looking like the running back will be coming back to Las Vegas anytime soon.

One fan on Twitter called out Jacobs and said that running back is replaceable. He then put the Raiders on notice and told them to replace him if it’s so easy to do.

Let’s see them do it then — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) July 27, 2023

Looks like this situation could get worse before it gets better and the two sides can’t negotiate a long-term deal until after the 2023 season.

Maxx Crosby Tried to Convince Josh Jacobs to Show Up

Josh Jacobs is one of the Raiders’ best players and a team leader. His absence will loom large over the team as training camp goes on. Defensive end Maxx Crosby has remained close to Jacobs throughout the process and had a chance to discuss the situation.

“Josh is a grown man, he’s got to make the best decision for him and his family,” Crosby said in July 26 media availability. “No matter what, Josh is like a brother to me. We came in together, we’ve had a bunch of different coaches together. … So I’m going to support him in any way I can.

“I was at his house. Nobody asked me to go talk to him, I was at his house hanging out with him trying to get him — selfishly — to be here, but he’s got to do what makes sense for him and his family and it goes both ways. Obviously, I want him here, but yeah, they’ve got to figure everything out. But that’s above my pay grade.”