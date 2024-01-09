Josh Jacobs Drops Telling Comments About Raiders Future Amid Rumors

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of big decisions to make this offseason and one of the biggest is what to do with running back Josh Jacobs. After leading the NFL in rushing yards last season, Jacobs was only able to rush for 805 yards in 2023 and missed four games due to injury.

The Pro Bowler was playing on the franchise tag in 2023 and doesn’t have anything tying him to the Raiders. The team hasn’t decided on a general manager yet so it remains to be seen if Las Vegas is interested in bringing Jacobs back. In the meantime, he’s not going to worry about it too much.

“At the end of the day, I love this group of guys that we got here,” Jacobs said in the locker room following the Raiders’ Week 18 win over the Denver Broncos. “I love the city and what we’re building. I’ll let the chips fall however they may be but it’s definitely been a blessing and an honor.”

While it’s up in the air whether or not the Raiders will try to bring Jacobs back, he made it clear that he’d like to return.

“100%,” Jacobs said when asked if he wants to stay with the Raiders. “However it play out, it play out but 100%, especially with [Antonio Pierce] as the head coach.”

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce hasn’t been given the full-time job quite yet but is certainly in the mix. If he gets hired, it sounds like Jacobs’ chances of staying in Las Vegas will increase.

“I let the chips fall where they may….100 percent, especially with AP.” Raiders running back Josh Jacobs speaks on his future with the team after the Raiders beat the Broncos in their season finale. 🎥: By @MikeDixon_VST, Vegas Sports Today#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/cJ66Q7oQyu — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) January 8, 2024

Will Las Vegas Raiders Franchise Tag on Josh Jacobs Again?

Josh Jacobs wants to keep playing for Antonio Pierce but the most important hire he needs to keep an eye on is the general manager. When Dave Ziegler was the general manager, it was clear it would be difficult for Jacobs to get a long-term contract. Ziegler came from the New England Patriots, which is a team that never gives long-term deals to running backs.

The Raiders could consider placing the franchise tag on Jacobs once again but the price will be higher. The team would at least have to pay him $14.16 million and that would be fully guaranteed. It would likely be more financially realistic to work out a long-term deal. Jacobs has proven to be one of the top running backs in the NFL and is just 25 years old. Whoever ends up being the Raiders’ general manager should strongly consider bringing back Jacobs but the franchise tag doesn’t seem realistic right now.

Zamir White Made Case to Be RB1

One thing that could hurt Josh Jacobs’ chances of landing a big contract from the Raiders could be the emergence of Zamir White. He took over starting duties in Week 15 for an injured Jacobs and played very well.

In four starts, White had 397 rushing yards and showed that he could be a dependable running back. He averaged 4.3 yards per rush in 2023 while Jacobs averaged 3.5. Considering that White is under contract and significantly cheaper, the Raiders may decide to move on from Jacobs. It would be a logical move considering how well White played to end the season.

Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the league but it’s a position that isn’t difficult to find talent at. The only way Jacobs is likely to stay in Las Vegas is if he’s willing to accept a reasonable contract.