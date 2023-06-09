Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Sends Eye-Opening Message Amid Holdout

The Las Vegas Raiders have almost unanimous attendance at mandatory organized team activities. It’s always a good sign when teams have most of their players at practice during the offseason but there’s one glaring absence. Star running back and the NFL”s leading rusher last season Josh Jacobs is the only player who isn’t at least in the building.

That is due to the fact that he has yet to sign his franchise tag tender. He’s actually not allowed to practice until he signs the tender so it’s not a major concern that he isn’t around quite yet. Jacobs has stayed relatively quiet in recent weeks but he knows his worth and wants to get paid.

Jacobs recently responded to a tweeted clip where former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall said that running back is the position that is the “most disrespected” in all of sports.

One fan replied that the focus should be on legacy more so than money. Jacobs replied that there needs to be a conversation about how running backs are disrespected but people are scared to discuss it.

Nahh the conversation needs to be had mfs just scared to talk about it — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 1, 2023

Josh McDaniels Talks Jacobs

Jacobs is a perceptive player so he understands his situation. The Raiders would prefer not to have to pay him big money if they don’t have to. Just this offseason, Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott got let go by their teams before finishing out the big contracts they previously signed.

Jacobs has until July 17 to work out a long-term contract with the team and it’s looking like the two sides are still being patient. Head coach Josh McDaniels had a chance to talk about the current situation involving the running back.

“The deadline is not until July, so, again, I respect everything about that process. This is not the first time that that’s happened in terms of me being a part of that,” McDaniels said of Jacobs during his June 6 media availability.

“Love the kid, love the player, love the person, and look forward to when I see him.”

Other RBs Stepping up With Jacobs Out

Jacobs was the bell cow for the Raiders last season. He didn’t give other running backs much of an opportunity to take carries away from him. Now that he’s missing practice, 2022 draft picks Zamir White and Brittain Brown are getting a chance to show what they can do. Offensive guard Dylan Parham has been impressed with what he has seen.

“They’re definitely taking those opportunities to be able to get those reps and I think they’re trying to hone in on that,” Parham said during his June 7 media availability. “They’re working hard, obviously. A lot of good young guys. I feel like they’re taking those moments and opportunities and they’re doing really well with them.”

Based on how last offseason went, it didn’t seem like Jacobs had a future beyond 2022 in Las Vegas. He played so well that the Raiders couldn’t just let him walk away. That said, the team might not be too concerned if they can’t come to a deal, especially if White and Brown look good in practice. The plan should still be to sign Jacobs to a long-term deal but the team does have a backup plan in place.