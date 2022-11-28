Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Drops Eye-Opening Admission After Historic Game

If the Las Vegas Raiders had a winning record right now, Josh Jacobs may have put himself in the MVP conversation following Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Pro Bowl running back put up 303 total yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns, including the 86-yard game-winner in overtime. He now leads the NFL in rushing yards with 1,159 and is Pro Football Focus‘ top-rated running back.

On its own, Jacobs’ performance against the Seahawks is impressive enough. It’s even more impressive when made aware of what the running back was going through. He hurt his calf in practice the week heading into the game. He was listed as questionable for Sunday and almost didn’t play.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Jacobs said after the game. “Coming in not knowing if I was going to play, I was looking the guys in they eyes and telling them they going to get everything they got out of me.”

Not only did Jacobs play, but he also put together the most impressive performance by a Raiders running back in the regular season ever. He was having a good game through three quarters but he didn’t blow up until the fourth quarter and overtime. However, he almost didn’t get a chance to play at the end of the game as the trainers wanted him to sit out after he reaggravated his injury.

“They didn’t want me to finish the game,” Jacobs said, “but I kind of convinced them that I could go.”

Fortunately, Jacobs proved himself right and the Raiders don’t win the game if he doesn’t play at the end.

Pay Josh Jacobs?

The Raiders may have done Jacobs a big favor by declining his fifth-year option in the offseason. Instead of waiting another year to get paid, he’s about to get a massive contract in the offseason. His play was so impressive against the Seahawks that phrases like “pay that man” and “pay him” started trending on Twitter.

Josh Jacobs had a decent evening I guess pic.twitter.com/Nvw3bRIhRT — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 28, 2022

This offseason, the Raiders decided to invest a lot of money in Derek Carr, Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow. The one player who didn’t get paid was Jacobs. He has easily outplayed Waller and Renfrow this season and is making the case he should be back next season. It’s going to cost the team a pretty penny if they hope to keep him. He’s said he wants to stay in Las Vegas and has the Raiders logo tattooed on him. The team has to hope he’s willing to give a hometown discount.

Josh McDaniels Praises Jacobs

There’s no way head coach Josh McDaniels knew Jacobs was this good when he took the Raiders job. He likely played a role in the team declining his option and drafting of Zamir White. There were even talks of the team trading Jacobs after he played in the first preseason game.

McDaniels has been blown away by the way the running back has played. He’s not used to having a bell-cow running back as he’s typically utilized multiple players at the position. He doesn’t even know what to say about Jacobs anymore.

“I’m running out of superlatives,” McDaniels said Sunday. “He’s a football player; that’s probably the greatest compliment I can give him.”