Disturbing Mugshot of Raiders’ Josh Jacobs Emerges

The offseason hasn’t gotten off to a great start for Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. It was reported earlier in the week that he was arrested for an alleged DUI while driving at the McCarran airport in Las Vegas. The lawyers for the running back denied the allegations but based on an image that has been acquired by TMZ Sports, Jacobs is fortunate that his injuries weren’t more severe.

The mugshot for Jacobs has circulated online and it shows a major gash on his forehead.

The wound clearly required stitches and is going to take some time to heal. Jacobs is very lucky that the Raiders aren’t set to play a playoff game this week. He likely would not be able to play.

TMZ Drops More Info on Crash

Before Jacobs faces any kind of punishment from the Raiders, the legal process needs to play out. As previously stated, the running back’s legal team denies that he was under the influence of alcohol. However, TMZ Sports acquired some police documents that offer more insight:

In the docs, cops claim as Jacobs was explaining to them why he had crashed … “a moderate odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” was coming from the Raiders running back’s mouth. Cops say Jacobs was bleeding from a “large laceration” on his forehead as well … and the officers added the 22-year-old told them he believed he had fallen asleep at the wheel just before the crash.

Though the cops believed to smell alcohol coming from Jacobs, they administered a sobriety test for him while he was at the hospital that he passed. The cops also claimed that Jacobs admitted that he was drinking before he started driving. It’s still very early in the legal process so more details should come to light in the coming weeks.

If Guilty, What Kind of Punishment Could Jacobs Face?

Based on what we’ve seen from previous DUI cases involving NFL players, Jacobs will almost certainly be suspended if he’s found to be guilty. That suspension will likely be in the range of two to four games. Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon is the best example to look at in this case. He was charged with a DUI during the 2020 season. Though he doesn’t have to serve his suspension until 2021. It’s believed that he’ll have to miss three games.

If Jacobs is charged and found guilty, a three-game suspension will likely be what he’s handed. That would be incredibly disappointing for the Raiders. Jacobs has become one of their most important offensive players and they clearly don’t play as well when he isn’t on the field. Having him miss three games at any point during the season would be a big blow. Also, the Raiders have made a point to draft high-character players due to the temptations that Las Vegas brings. Even if he is found guilty, Jacobs has shown to have strong character. This could be a very important learning experience for the young star.

