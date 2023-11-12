Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Rips NFL With Strong Comments

The NFL has fined Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs $21,855 for unnecessary roughness due to a play in the second quarter against the New York Giants, per a November 11 X post from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The fine was for lowering the to initiate contact.

Jacobs responded to a clip of the play that led to him getting fined and called out the NFL for the “bs” fine.

Pelissero noted that the NFL is “cracking down” on players lowering their heads prior to contact but the clip that he posted doesn’t appear to show Jacobs lowering his head much. He certainly does lower it a bit but nothing egregious.

Based on the running back’s reaction, it seems possible he could appeal that fine but it remains to be seen if he’ll have any luck.

Las Vegas Raiders Have More Energy

Prior to playing against the Giants in Week 9, the Raiders offense hadn’t scored 20 or more points in a game. The offense was among the worst in the NFL and looked lifeless. That changed after the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels, who was also the offensive playcaller.

Quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree took over as offensive coordinator and playcaller and led the offense to 30 points in his debut. Josh Jacobs credited the aggressive approach to the offense as a reason they had more success.

“We’re not blinking, playing conservative and wondering what may happen,” Jacobs said during his November 5 postgame media availability. “We’re emptying the chamber now, and it’s fun when you play that way. It shows confidence in the players.”

Since the firing of McDaniels, the team has rallied behind interim head coach Antonio Pierce. Jacobs has noticed a big change in energy around the team since Pierce took over.

“The vibe, the energy, it’s just electric right now,” Jacobs said “This is the most connected I feel like we’ve been as a unit.”

Josh Jacobs Getting Involved in the Offense

Josh Jacob was having a rough season after leading the NFL in rushing a year ago. Heading into Week 9, he hadn’t rushed for more than 69 yards in a game. He turned things around against the Giants and rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

Antonio Pierce had praise for Jacobs following the game.

“We saw that heartbeat today,” Pierce said during his November 5 press conference. “Josh runs angry, and he got back to that running style that we saw last season.”

Part of the reason why Jacobs had a breakout game was that Bo Hardegree allowed him to be closely involved in the offense.

“They let me get involved more in the run game this week,” Jacobs said. “I just called a lot of runs that I like, runs that I thought worked well throughout the week at practice.

“And Bo called them at the right time. It was a collective effort.”

Jacobs is in his fifth year so he knows what he likes as a runner. Considering Hardegree was new as a playcaller, it was smart to involve the running back in the gameplan. As the offensive coordinator gets more comfortable in his role, Jacobs should be able to focus more on just being a running back.