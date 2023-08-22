Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Posts & Deletes Reaction to Recent Rumors

Signs are pointing toward Josh Jacobs returning to the Las Vegas Raiders by the start of the season, according to an August 20 report from Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. However, the situation may still be complicated behind the scenes.

Jacobs responded to a Twitter post about the report and said, “Damn I don’t remember saying that.” He quickly deleted the post but not before fans screenshotted it.

Josh Jacobs denies the report that he will be ending his holdout and will return to the Raiders before Week 1. He has deleted the tweet…#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/yi5ns9RrnV — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 21, 2023

Jacobs isn’t one to bite his tongue on social media so it’s not a surprise that he would respond. Based on his comments, it sounds like rumors about his return are based more on speculation than what he’s actually telling people.

That said, it would be logical for him to return soon. He has missed all of training camp so far as he has refused to sign the franchise tag tender the Raiders placed on him back in March. The team can’t fine him for skipping practice as he’s not technically under contract but he will miss out on game checks if he doesn’t play starting in Week 1. The franchise tag guarantees him $10.1 million this season so he stands to lose a lot of money if he doesn’t rejoin the team soon.

Josh Jacobs Urged to Sign Franchise Tag Soon

As long as Josh Jacobs does not sign the franchise tag tender, there remains a possibility that the Raiders rescind it and he hits free agency. While that would give him more flexibility, it might lead to him making less money this season, according to Pro Football Talk.

Mike Florio believes that Jacobs should sign the tender as soon as possible due to the fact that he might end up making less money this season if he doesn’t.

“Consider where the market is. Last Monday, Ezekiel Elliott signed for ‘up to’ $6 million,” Florio wrote in an August 21 column. “Hours later, Dalvin Cook took a base package of $7 million, but with a lot of the money tied up in per-game bonuses. Jacobs gets $10.1 million guaranteed, simply by showing up.

“For the same reasons Jacobs should pounce on the money while it’s still there, the Raiders should ask themselves whether it should still be there.”

Teams don’t have money to be handing running back $10+ million this time of year. While it’s far from ideal for Jacobs to play on the franchise tag, it might represent his best chance to make the most money in 2023.

Las Vegas Raiders Can Have ‘Special’ Offense if Josh Jacobs Returns

Josh Jacobs was arguably the Raiders’ best offensive player last season after leading the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards. In the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list, Jacobs came in at No. 12, which was higher than any other Raiders player.

Former MVP quarterback Rich Gannon is high on the Raiders’ offense this season but he thinks they need to have Jacobs if they’re going to be one of the best in the league.

“Davante Adams is terrific. Michael Mayer, the young tight end, I think he’s got a chance to be a special player,” Gannon said in an August 21 video for The 33rd Team. “I think when you look at adding Jakobi Meyers to what they already have in the passing game. And I think the key is: Can they get Josh Jacobs back sooner rather than later? If they can get him in here in the next week or so and get him up and running, I think the Raiders can be pretty special on offense.”