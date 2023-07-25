Raiders HC Josh McDaniels Breaks Silence on Josh Jacobs Rumors

Veterans have reported to training camp for the Las Vegas Raiders but one notable name is absent: running back Josh Jacobs. The two sides weren’t able to reach a long-term deal so Jacobs’ only option is to sign the franchise tag tender. However, he can skip all of training camp without any penalty until he signs the tender.

Running backs around the NFL are frustrated with how difficult it has been to get a long-term deal. According to a July 22 report from Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, many of the league’s top running backs had a Zoom call recently where they discussed what is the best way for them to move forward. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels had a chance to discuss his thoughts on the call while also addressing the situation with Jacobs.

“Obviously I can’t speak for anything that happened in the meeting,” McDaniels said during his July 25 media availability. “Obviously, I wasn’t privy to any of that. But, look, I respect every player’s right to do what’s right for them. That’s why the league is what it is in terms of value and contracts. And those things are personal. We all have to go through them.

“I’ve said it multiple times this spring, I respect him tremendously. I have a great deal of respect for him as a player and a person. What he did for our team last year and I look forward to seeing him whenever he is here. And I respect that process too. It’s his decision to make. They all have to do what they think is best for them. We all have to do those things in our lives. And I have a great deal of respect for him.”

Josh McDaniels Talks Josh Jacobs Contract Negotiations

The Raiders want Josh Jacobs on the team or they could rescind the franchise tag and save $10.1 million in guaranteed money. There doesn’t appear to be any plan to do that as the team awaits Jacobs’ return. The running back can’t do much as league rules won’t allow the two sides to come to a long-term agreement until next season.

Though they didn’t agree on a new contract, Josh McDaniels claims that the team did try to make it happen.

“There’s nothing,” McDaniels said. I know [general manager] Dave [Ziegler] and [director of football administration] Tom [Delaney] worked feverishly with his representation last week. Do what they could. Again, I respect his decision to ultimately not sign a deal at that point. So, right now, I mean, it is what it is. There hasn’t been much since the deadline. Certain things can change, we know that, but certainly, that’s a lot of his decision. And whatever he chooses to do that’s his choice. I look forward to seeing him when we see him.”

Josh McDaniels Addresses Saquon Barkley’s New Contract

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appeared to be planning an extensive holdout alongside Josh Jacobs but has decided against it. According to a July 25 tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Barkley has agreed to a one-year contract with the Giants worth $10.1 million, which is the same as the franchise tag guaranteed him. However, he added an additional $1 million in incentives. It remains to be seen if Jacobs will seek a similar deal but Josh McDaniels is open to working something out.

“I don’t know all the details,” McDaniels said. “I was here doing a bunch of stuff so I’m not exactly sure of the ins and outs on that. But anything can certainly change in that regard. I’m a coach, I’d love to have every one of them here. That’s obviously a preference of ours so we can work with each player. But when that is? We’ll see.”