Fans Rip Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Over Controversial Decision

When it came to defending the objectively poor decision to start veteran Brian Hoyer ahead of rookie (and preseason sensation) Aidan O’Connell on Sunday in Chicago, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels’ explanation on the subject was not his finest moment.

“It’s not the preseason anymore,” McDaniels said. “You know what I mean?”

Sigh. Indeed, it is not the preseason, though the production the team got from Hoyer was remarkably similar. In one preseason game, the 37-year-old career backup threw no touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 17 passes in 32 attempts for 129 yards. On Sunday in the Raiders’ sad-sack loss to the 1-5 (now 2-6) Bears, Hoyer was 12-for-22 for 142 yards passing, and two interceptions.

In fairness, there was a dropped touchdown throw to Davante Adams, but still, the Raiders were thoroughly embarrassed, 30-12, by the Bears on Sunday. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo sat out with a back injury.

The last time Garoppolo sat out, against the Chargers in Week 4, O’Connell got the start and made some prominent mistakes in the loss—but also improved as the game went on. But McDaniels went with Hoyer, despite his 12-game losing streak as a starter. Well, now that streak is 13.

Josh McDaniels Did Not Fully Explain Brian Hoyer Decision

What changed for McDaniels? He did not say specifically, but he indicated that he was not impressed with O’Connell’s practice progress.

“We had an entire week of practice in L.A., or most of the week, we had an opportunity to practice him, and there were some good things, and there was other things that we needed to work on and fix and obviously get better and improve,” McDaniels said. “Such is life in that regard, when your starter is not available, you’re trying to make what you think is the best decision for the team.’

McDaniels also indicated that his goal in starting Hoyer was to have a veteran against what should have been a beatable Bears team. No regrets, he said.

“Look, I’ve seen (Hoyer) in practice every day and I’ve watched him,” McDaniels said. “And I saw Aidan in the L.A. game and had an opportunity to really understand what was going on there. Saw Brian last week in the New England game. So just made the decision to try to go with the veteran guy and go out there and play a solid game. I’m not going to second guess that.”

‘That’s the Only Time He Knows How to Win’

Raiders fans who have grown tired of McDaniels—which includes most of them—did not take kindly to McDaniels’ Brian Hoyer explanation, especially the assertion about the “preseason.” With good reason, perhaps. The Raiders are now 3-4 this season, and in the 24 games that McDaniels has coached, they are 11-13.

One fan wrote on Twitter (X): “Obviously its not the preseason anymore cuz thats the only time he knows how to win.”

Another commented: “How can a coach be arrogant and suck at his job?”

One pretty wisely asked, “Then why did he start O’Connell earlier in the season?…..”

And that’s the thing. If O’Connell was the right choice in Week 4, why would he not be the right choice three weeks later against a lesser team? McDaniels did not have much of an explanation. But it is not the preseason, certainly, because the Raiders will play Monday night in Detroit, against a tough team and perhaps without Garoppolo again.