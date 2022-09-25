Raiders Called on to Fire Head Coach Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders were a playoff team last season but decided to let interim head coach Rich Bisaccia go in favor of hiring former New England Patriots defensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. At the time, the decision wasn’t a surprise as the team wanted to move on from the Jon Gruden era. Through three games, owner Mark Davis could be regretting his decision.

Following a 24-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, the Raiders are 0-3 and their playoff dreams are almost crushed. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after an 0-3 start and no team has done it since the Houston Texans in 2018. Needless to say, things are not looking great for the Raiders’ playoff chances.

There’s plenty of blame to go around for the team’s horrific start but most of it will fall on McDaniels. He’s been labeled as an offensive guru but the Raiders offense has not played well consistently through three games. The team has yet to score over 23 points in a game despite having expensive players all over the offense.

Many went after McDaniels during the Raiders’ loss to the Titans and are questioning if he can coach.

Josh McDaniels starting to give off some Sark vibes. Hype not matching what we watch. This isn’t politics. Can’t just fake it. Games give us the answer — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) September 25, 2022

Some even went a step further and believe the Raiders need to move on from McDaniels before it’s too late.

FIRE JOSH MCDANIELS. HELL OF A GAME FOR MACK HOLLINS. AND THAT COULD BE THE SEASON. — Joseph4s (@Joseph4ss) September 25, 2022

Raiders Won’t Fire McDaniels … Yet

Davis hired McDaniels under the idea that he’d be able to improve upon last season. The team looks much worse. Last year, the team started off 3-0 and didn’t have Davante Adams or Chandler Jones. Davis can’t be thrilled with how his team looks to start the season and he had a lengthy conversation with McDaniels after the game, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

#Raiders coach Josh McDaniels enters interview room after a lengthy closed-door meeting with owner Mark Davis. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 25, 2022

While it’s easy to understand why frustration with McDaniels would start to build, the Raiders aren’t firing him yet. He still deserves some benefit of the doubt as a new head coach. Not every head coach taking over a team gets off to a head start and McDaniels’ offensive system is notoriously difficult for players to quickly pick up. Now, the coach’s seat is certainly warming up. Davis didn’t invest all of this money in McDaniels and the roster to watch his team win five games. If the Raiders continue this losing streak and start 0-10, it’s possible that Davis could look to move on before things get worse. The team’s playoff hopes are close to dead but there’s still a chance for them to put together a respectable season.

McDaniels Addresses Titans Loss

McDaniels is just as unhappy about the 0-3 start as anybody. He didn’t leave his cushy job with the Patriots just to flop as a head coach again. If he fails with the Raiders, it’s hard to imagine he’ll get another head coaching opportunity in the NFL. McDaniels spoke about the loss following the game.

“Losing gets old fast. We have to learn how to start well, play well in the middle and finish well. Right now, we haven’t figured out that formula, yet,” McDaniels said after the game.

McDaniels has been talking about how the team needs to learn through the first three weeks. Based on their performances, it appears they haven’t learned much quite yet.