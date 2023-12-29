Proposed Trade Shows How Much Adding QB Justin Fields Could Cost Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are most likely going to be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. The problem is that the team currently holds the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, per Tankathon. They could go even lower in the draft order if they win their last two games.

If the cost to trade up to draft a top quarterback is too high, the Raiders could look to an established quarterback with some upside. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports pitched a trade that would send Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields to Las Vegas.

Here’s how the deal would look:

“No. 74 overall (third-round pick), and a conditional 2025 third-round pick that becomes a second-round pick if Fields plays 75% of the 2024 snaps,” Trapasso wrote in a December 28 mock draft.

Fields came into the NFL as a first-round pick of the Bears in 2021. He’s shown some really exciting flashes but Chicago is likely to have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft. They’ll have the chance to draft USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye, who are both far better prospects than Fields was coming into the NFL. The Bears may not want to squander an opportunity to draft a generational quarterback just to see if Fields can finally become a consistent starter in 2024.

Worth the Risk for the Las Vegas Raiders?

For the Raiders, two third-round picks with one of them possibly turning into a second isn’t the steepest price for a potential starting quarterback. However, the Raiders’ situation may not be that much different than what Justin Fields has been dealing with on the Bears.

Yes, he’ll have a solid wide receiver corps led by Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. If the Raiders bring back Josh Jacobs, he’ll have a top running back to work with. The biggest concern is that the team doesn’t know who the offensive coordinator will be next season.

Antonio Pierce is the favorite to be the head coach next season and his expertise is on the defensive side of the ball. Fields needs a strong offensive mind to help him improve as a quarterback. He’s an incredible athlete and makes a lot of splash plays but this would be a risky move for the Raiders to make.

Analyst Believes Justin Fields Works in Las Vegas

While there is risk involved with Justin Fields, some believe that he’s worth the chance. The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen thinks a trade for Fields would make a lot of sense for the Raiders.

“I’ve been asked about this a lot. Now that the Raiders are out of the range for a top 3 QB in the draft, I would absolutely take a shot at Justin Fields,” Nguyen wrote in a December 28 X post. “Having that type of threat on the ground does wonders for a no. 1 (can’t double as much). Look at DJ Moore numbers with Fields and [A.J.] Brown with [Jalen] Hurts.

“Adams would be happy and the Raiders would have an offense to go with a group of young talented defenders.”

Fields would at least be an upgrade over Aidan O’Connell and if the Raiders’ defense can continue to improve, he should be able to make enough plays for Las Vegas to be a playoff team. If getting a top quarterback in the draft proves too difficult, the Fields option is worth exploring.