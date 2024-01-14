Raiders Among Favorites to Trade for Polarizing QB

The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new general manager soon and their most important job this offseason will be to figure out the quarterback position. The team holds the No. 13 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft so drafting one won’t be simple.

If the cost to move up to get a top quarterback prospect is too high, the Raiders could look to the trade market. The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick and can draft whichever quarterback prospect they want. If they decided to keep the pick and draft a quarterback, Justin Fields would likely be traded.

According to Illinois Bet, the Raiders are tied with the New England Patriots with the second-best odds (+900) to trade for Fields. The former first-round pick has shown flashes throughout his three seasons with the Bears but he still struggles when he has to pass in the pocket.

The 2024 NFL Draft features some of the top quarterback prospects in years like USC’s Caleb Williams and UNC’s Drake Maye. While Fields could still be a capable starter, the Bears would be risking a lot by not drafting a quarterback with the No. 1 pick. It’s looking like a strong possibility Chicago will trade Fields and reset their quarterback clock.

Should Las Vegas Raiders Trade for Justin Fields?

From a pure quarterback standpoint, there are reasons to be concerned about a potential Justin Fields trade for the Raiders. In three seasons, he hasn’t thrown for more than 2,600 yards and also hasn’t thrown for more than 17 touchdowns. As a runner, he’s very effective and has 2,220 rushing yards in 40 games.

Fields does have a big arm and is capable of making some impressive plays but he’s yet to prove he can be effective in the pocket. While it’s important to have quarterbacks who can make players with their feet in today’s NFL, it’s also still important to be able to stand in the pocket and throw.

Fields is only 24 and the Bears haven’t had the best coaching on offense as proven by the recent firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Perhaps there’s still untapped potential with Fields. However, if a team like the Raiders is going to target him, they shouldn’t trade more than a third-round pick and change.

I’m more convinced than ever that Justin Fields is the QB of the future for The Chicago Bears. I went back & watched every game he played this year & did the deepest of dives into his play on the field. 🆕Justin Fields Full Season Review Breakdown 🎥:https://t.co/X2uQ7ndDd0 pic.twitter.com/10s2Ck4v3E — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) January 9, 2024

Aidan O’Connell Played Well to End Season

It’s not expected that the Raiders will go into next season with Aidan O’Connell as the unquestioned starting quarterback but he did show some flashes to end the season. In the team’s last four games, O’Connell went 3-1 as a starter while throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

O’Connell really struggled when he first took over as the starter but steadily improved as the season went on. He’s clearly an NFL quarterback but it’s still risky to expect him to be a consistent starter.

He doesn’t have any mobility and his accuracy is very inconsistent. If he’s incapable of making plays with his legs, he needs to be able to deliver accurate passes on a consistent basis. Perhaps giving him a whole offseason to work with the first-team offense would put him in a better position but it’s hard not to get past his lack of upside. With so many elite quarterbacks in the AFC, the Raiders will eventually need to find a quarterback with more upside but it’s not a guarantee that they’ll take a swing this offseason.