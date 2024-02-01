Proposed Trade From Insider Lands Raiders Vet QB With Big-Time Upside

There are several teams picking ahead of the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 NFL Draft that have a need at quarterback. The price to move up and grab one of the top prospects could end up becoming quite expensive.

The Raiders may need to explore other options if there isn’t a way to move up in the draft. Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has been a popular name linked to the team. The Bears hold the No. 1 pick and are likely going to select USC’s Caleb Williams.

If that’s the plan, they will likely trade Fields. ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez pitched a trade that sends the quarterback to Las Vegas.

“In this scenario, the Raiders offered second- and seventh-round picks in the 2024 draft for Fields,” Gutierrez wrote in a January 31 column. “Champ Kelly, who was their interim GM in the last half of the 2023 season, was with the Bears when they drafted Fields, and although Tom Telesco was hired as general manager, Kelly remains with Las Vegas as assistant GM. Some of this might hinge on how Telesco and whomever the Raiders hire as the offensive coordinator view Fields. But it makes financial sense for the Raiders because Fields — a three-year NFL vet who is younger than rookie Aidan O’Connell — is on his rookie contract and under team control for the next two years.”

The Raiders landing a potential franchise quarterback without giving up a first-round pick should be tempting, especially if they don’t think they can land one of the top guys in the draft.

Would Chicago Bears Accept Trade?

The Bears like what they have in Justin Fields and likely wouldn’t trade him if they didn’t have a chance to select Caleb Williams. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin thinks the Bears would accept the trade offer for Fields from the Raiders.

“So while the Bears may or may not want to move on from Fields, if they get an offer like this one — which allows them to recoup an early second-round draft pick — they would have a difficult time saying no,” Cronin wrote.

There’s no sense in keeping Fields if the Bears are going to add Williams so trading him is the best option. While the quarterback still has upside, he hasn’t played well enough for Chicago to expect a first-round pick for him.

LOVE this play. @ChicagoBears TE Cole Kmet motions to under center and tosses it to QB Justin Fields for a 31-yard sweep. pic.twitter.com/ViwbcyTUUe — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 1, 2023

Is Justin Fields the Right Fit for Las Vegas Raiders?

In his three years in the NFL, Justin Fields has proven to be a very strong runner. He has 2,220 rushing yards in his career so far. The main concern with him is if he can be a consistent passer. He’s never thrown for more than 2,600 yards in a season and has also dealt with injury issues each year.

That said, if the Raiders hire a strong offensive coordinator and surround Fields with weapons like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers and Josh Jacobs, he could prove to have untapped potential. He has all the physical tools to be a great quarterback and could just need the right coach to help him iron out his fundamentals as a passer.

Out of the veteran options the Raiders could add this offseason, Fields is certainly the most appealing due to his age (24) and upside.