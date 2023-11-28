‘Undoubtedly’ Possible Raiders Could Trade for Dynamic 24-Year-Old QB: Insider

The Las Vegas Raiders will likely be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Rookie Aidan O’Connell has shown flashes but his lack of athleticism limits his upside.

If the Raiders covet more athleticism from the quarterback position, one of the most dynamic athletes at the position could be available this offseason. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which means they could add a top quarterback prospect. That could lead them to move on from former first-round pick Justin Fields.

Vincent Bonisgnore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal discussed the possibility of the Raiders trading for Fields.

“This is undoubtedly a possibility, although Aidan O’Connell will have a say in how this plays out with his performance over the next six games,” Bonsignore wrote in a November 24 mailbag.

“If the Bears make Fields available, it will be because they are positioned to draft one of their preferred quarterback targets. That could lessen their asking price for Fields, but his market will be predicated on how much interest there is for him.”

Bonsignore also noted that the Raiders do have a connection to Fields in the front office.

“The Raiders do have a connection to Fields. Interim general manager Champ Kelly was with the Bears front office when they drafted the former Ohio State standout,” Bonsignore wrote.

“In asking around the NFL, any team interested in Fields would need a scheme that fits his style of play or be open to changing its system to better suit him.”

The Raiders offense is built for a pocket passer so they’d need to completely revamp the offense for a mobile quarterback like Fields.

Does Justin Fields Make Sense for Las Vegas Raiders?

The last time the Raiders had a true dual-threat quarterback start more than one game in a season was Terrelle Pryor back in 2013. Derek Carr started for nine straight years and didn’t use his legs often. Trading for a player like Justin Fields would represent a major philosophical change for the Raiders.

Fields is one of just three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a season. The 1,143 yards he rushed for last year was the second most ever for a quarterback. He’s a great runner with the football but his ability as a passer is still a concern. He’s 23rd in the NFL with a 44.5 QBR and he hasn’t thrown for over 2,300 passing yards in a season yet.

Champ Kelly should know Fields well as he was part of the front office that drafted him in 2021 when he was still with the Bears. If he retains the general manager job after the season, he’ll know whether or not Fields can be a fit.

Justin Fields GAME WINNING drive HIGHLIGHT montage 💪 pic.twitter.com/BOgDLFe9Wp — Dan (@ClappedDan) November 20, 2023

Draft or Trade for a QB?

If the season ended today, the Raiders would hold the 11th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That likely put them out of range of drafting one of the top quarterbacks. Their draft position could either improve or get worse with five games left.

Regardless of who the general manager or head coach is next season, the Raiders will likely be in the market for a quarterback. Drafting one early is appealing as they will be cheap and have upside. Going with a retread rarely works. If the Raiders traded for a player like Justin Fields, he should not be their long-term plan. At some point, the team will need to draft a quarterback early and build around them.