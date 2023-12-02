Trade Proposal Has Raiders Land Exciting Dual-Threat QB for 2 Picks

Even if Aidan O’Connell plays well down the stretch, the Las Vegas Raiders are likely to evaluate their quarterback position after the season. The team currently holds the 11th pick in the draft, which could put them out of the range of drafting one of the top quarterbacks.

Instead of trading up in the draft, the Raiders could look to add a veteran. Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports a trade that sends quarterback Justin Fields to Las Vegas while the Chicago Bears would get the Raiders’ second-round pick and a conditional third-round pick that could turn into a second-rounder if Fields plays 75% of snaps in 2024.

“In this mock, the Bears do what is probably best for the future of the team and Justin Fields himself: They trade him to give him a fresh start, and get some early picks in the process,” Trapasso wrote in a November 30 mock draft. “Given how hyped the quarterback class is, Chicago — likely holders of two top five picks — shouldn’t pass on a young, talented and inexpensive option at the game’s most vital position.”

Being able to add a quarterback with some upside without having to give up a first-round is appealing but Fields does come with risks.

Is Justin Fields the Right Fit?

Whether or not Justin Fields makes sense in Las Vegas largely depends on who the next head coach is. Fields has proven to be a better runner than a passer in his brief career. He rushed for 1,143 yards last season while only passing for 2,242.

A coach like Jim Harbaugh could make sense for Fields as he had success with mobile quarterback Colin Kaepernick when they both with the San Francisco 49ers. A coach like Detroit Lions head coach Ben Johnson may be better suited for a pocket passer like Aidan O’Connell.

Fields does seem to have untapped potential and the Bears haven’t been a well-coached team during his three seasons in Chicago. Perhaps pairing with a great offensive mind is what he needs to become a more balanced player. He has all the talent in the world but it remains to be seen if he can be a great quarterback. Two second-round picks for such an unproven player would be a big risk.

A lot these plays show up in Justin Fields tape. pic.twitter.com/2jFtV5cWaS — Mace The Flip Flopper 😎 (@realmaceblack) November 29, 2023

What Should Las Vegas Raiders Do at QB?

The Raiders had stability at quarterback with Derek Carr for nine years but he wasn’t good enough to get the team over the hump. Jimmy Garoppolo was brought in to replace him but was benched due to poor play. Aidan O’Connell has shown flashes but the fact that he’s not athletic and is already 25 makes it unlikely that he’s the long-term option.

The Raiders can’t afford to be in quarterback limbo for too long. A player like Justin Fields is interesting but he has some big red flags. The best option could be for Las Vegas to look to draft a quarterback early. They likely won’t be in a position to get USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye but they could have a shot at LSU’s Jayden Daniels or Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. While any rookie comes with a level of risk, the rewards could be great if the Raiders find the right rookie quarterback.