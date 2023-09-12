Broncos DB Sends Message to Jakobi Meyers After Giving Him Concussion

There’s some debate about just how culpable Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is in the hit that sent Raiders receiver Jakobi Meyers to concussion protocol on Sunday after a critical play late in the Las Vegas win.

On the broadcast, it was indicated that Jackson led into Meyers with his head on the third-and-7 play over the middle, but replays show Jackson did try to lead with his shoulder. Meyers was going down as Jackson was flying toward him, making the hit all the worse and leaving Meyers laid out on the middle of the field with just under three minutes to play and the Raiders ahead by one point.

Jakobi Meyers injury Kareem Jackson Helmet to Helmet penalty Jakobi Meyers injured Raiders vs Broncos pic.twitter.com/PpGMhD3WQf — Trebornotslar (@Trebornotslar) September 10, 2023

Jackson was whistled for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty, but when the game was over, said that Meyers’ health was more important.

“I just want to say I hope he’s all right,” the safety said, via Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post. “Obviously, we don’t play this game to hurt guys. It’s a tough sport we play. … Unfortunately stuff like that happens. Definitely sending my thoughts and prayers to him.”

Kareem Jackson: “Gotta get off the field on third down.” pic.twitter.com/x5pDZ4Vxql — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) September 11, 2023

Jackson Helped the Raider Gain 1st Down

There was some irony in the way things unfolded on the play for Jackson, a 35-year-old veteran who is in his 15th year and his sixth year with Denver. With time winding down, and with the Raiders having had some success on third down on the day—they’ve avoided a third-down play entirely in the fourth quarter to that point—Jackson knew there was some urgency in preventing the Raiders from converting in that moment.

“From what I can feel and what I think I know, third down was a big deal for us. We’ll evaluate it tomorrow,” Jackson said.

Had Jackson made the tackle legally, the Raiders would have been in a tough situation , in a fourth-and-short from a spot on the field at which they’d usually go for a conversion. But the time and score would have likely pushed them to punt, giving the Broncos a chance at a comeback.

Instead, the Raiders got the first down via penalty and a subsequent scamper by Garoppolo on third down sealed the win.

“Defintiely tough,” Jackson said. “Bang-bang situation. For us and for me, I was trying to make a play for my team, get us off the field, critical situation. Unfortunately, these things happen—I hope he can come back next week or the week after or whatever.”

Meyers in Concussion Protocol

Meyers was still in concussion protocol on Monday, coach Josh McDaniels said, and was unable to speak to the media (players are not available for interviews while in concussion protocol). While Meyers’ performance was huge in Week 1, with two touchdowns, 81 yards and nine catches on 10 targets, his status for Week 2 in Buffalo is shaky.

“He’s in the protocol,” McDaniels said. “That’s all I can say about that.”

The Raiders may need to rely on their vaunted receiver depth here in the early season—including Hunter Renfrow, who did not get a target in all of Week 1. Garoppolo threw seven targets, including running back Josh Jacobs, in the opener, but none to Renfrow, who continues to struggle under McDaniels.